प्रदेश सरकार का बड़ा फैसला:प्रदेश के युवाओं को नौकरी देने वाले उद्योगों को प्रति कर्मचारी सालाना 48 हजार रुपए सब्सिडी

हरियाणा12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।
  • राज्य सरकार नई औद्योगिक नीति कर रही तैयार, डिप्टी सीएम ने की घोषणा

डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला ने कहा है कि राज्य सरकार ने निर्णय लिया है कि उद्योगों को आकर्षित करने के लिए हरियाणा इंटरप्राइजेज एंड एम्पलॉयमेंट प्रोमोशन पॉलिसी-2020 के तहत 20 साल तक बिजली शुल्क में छूट दी जाएगी। पहले यह छूट 10 साल के लिए लागू थी। अब उन उद्योगों को सात साल तक प्रति कर्मचारी सालाना 48 हजार सब्सिडी दी जाएगी, जो हरियाणा के युवाओं को रोजगार देंगे।

उन्होंने बताया कि स्टेट गुड्स एंड सर्विस टैक्स की एवज में अधिकतम 10 वर्ष के लिए 100% इन्वेस्टमेंट सब्सिडी देकर निवेशकों को विशेष लाभ देने की दिशा में कदम उठाया गया है। पराली व अन्य फसलों के अवशेषों के प्रबंधन के लिए लगाए जाने वाले उद्योगों के लिए भी विशेष छूट देने की योजना है। एचईईपी का प्रारूप फाइनल कर लिया गया है, जल्द ही इसे लागू किया जाएगा।

151 औद्योगिक एसोसिएशन से सुझाव लिए, कई राज्यों का अध्ययन

दुष्यंत ने बताया कि नई औद्योगिक नीति के लिए देश की 151 औद्योगिक एसोसिएशनों से सुझाव लिए गए हैं। गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र, आंध्र प्रदेश, उत्तर प्रदेश, तेलंगाना, पंजाब व राजस्थान समेत अन्य राज्यों की औद्योगिक नीतियों का भी अध्ययन किया गया है।

