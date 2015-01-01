पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदाेलन का 18वां दिन:फ्री रहे टाेल, अन्नदाता कल भूखा रहेगा, दुष्यंत बोले-40 घंटे में समाधान संभव

कुंडली बॉर्डर30 मिनट पहले
दिल्ली पुलिस ने कुंडली और टिकरी समेत सभी बॉर्डर और टोल प्लाजा पर सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी है। पत्थर के बेरिकेड्स को मोटी-मोटी जंजीरों से बांधकर उनमें ताले लगा दिए गए हैं।
  • शाह ने कृषि मंत्री के साथ बैठक कर बनाई रणनीति
  • डिप्टी सीएम ने तीन केंद्रीय मंत्रियों के साथ की चर्चा, 16 को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई

किसानों ने शनिवार को आंदोलन तेज कर दिया। हरियाणा, पंजाब, राजस्थान व पश्चिमी यूपी के कुछ टोल प्लाजा को फ्री कर दिया। हालांकि दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे बंद करने की याेजना एक दिन के लिए टाल दी गई। अब सुबह 11:00 बजे राजस्थान के शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर से दिल्ली चलाे मार्च शुरू करने की तैयारी है। एनडीए के सहयोगी दल राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी के अध्यक्ष व सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल काेटपूतली में धरनास्थल से दिल्ली कूच का ऐलान किया।

वहीं, किसान नेताओं ने ऐलान किया कि 14 दिसंबर को देशभर में जिला मुख्यालयों पर धरना देंगे और सुबह 8 से शाम 5 बजे तक भूख हड़ताल पर रहेंगे। किसान नेता गुरनाम सिंह चढूनी ने ऐलान किया कि 19 दिसंबर गुरु तेग बहादुर के शहीदी दिवस से आमरण अनशन पर बैठेंगे। उधर, गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने मीटिंग की। डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला ने रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र तोमर और रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल से मिलकर चर्चा की।

उन्होंने कहा कि अगले 28 से 40 घंटे में 7वें दौर की वार्ता हो सकती है। 40 घंटे के अंदर कोई समाधान निकल सकता है। कृषि मंत्री तोमर ने शाम को कृषि भवन में हरियाणा के कुछ किसान संगठनों से भी चर्चा की है। वहीं, सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दाखिल याचिकाओं पर 16 दिसंबर को सुनवाई होगी।

हरियाणा में 23 टोल रहे बंद, 3.44 करोड़ का नुकसान

  • शनिवार को किसानों ने धरना देकर 23 टोल प्लाजा फ्री किए। इससे करीब 3.44 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हुआ।
  • पंजाब में टोल शुल्क 1 अक्टूबर से नहीं वसूला जा रहा। एनएचएआई को रोज 3 करोड़ रु. का नुकसान हो रहा है।
  • करनाल के बस्ताड़ा टोल पर घरौंडा विधायक हरविंद्र कल्याण का घेराव कर किसानों ने नारेबाजी की। वहीं, कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय सचिव व घरौंडा से 2009 व 2014 में विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ चुके वीरेंद्र राठौर के साथ किसानों की बहस हुई।
  • जींद में जाट धर्मशाला पहुंचे पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री बीरेंद्र सिंह का विरोध हुआ। लोगों ने काले झंडे भी दिखाए।

पीएम बोले- नीति व नीयत से किसानों का हित चाहते हैं

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को फिक्की की 93वें सालाना बैठक को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए संबोधित करते हुए नए कृषि कानूनों और किसानों पर खास जोर दिया। मोदी ने कहा कि किसानों को जितना समर्थन मिलेगा, हम जितना इन्वेस्ट करेंगे, उतना किसान और देश मजबूत होगा। सरकार नीयत और नीति से किसानों का हित चाहती है।

सतर्कता: फील्ड में भेजे 4 वरिष्ठ आईपीएस अफसर

हरियाणा सरकार ने 4 वरिष्ठ आईपीएस अधिकारियों की तैनाती फील्ड में की है। आलोक कुमार को फरीदाबाद, पलवल व नूंह, एएस चावला को सिरसा, फतेहाबाद, हिसार, जींद, नवदीप सिंह विर्क को अम्बाला, कुरुक्षेत्र, कैथल, कलारामचंद्रन को यमुनानगर, करनाल, हांसी की जिम्मेदारी दी है। वहीं, आईबी और एनआईए के कुछ सीनियर अधिकारी आंदोलन पर नजर बनाए हुए हैं।

केंद्र सरकार एमएसपी को लेकर कानून ला सकती है, संशोधन बढ़ाने पर विचार

डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चाैटाला ने कृषि मंत्री तोमर और रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल से जल्द समाधान को लेकर चर्चा की। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह से मुलाकात में उन्होंने अपनी स्थिति स्पष्ट की, जिसमें बताया कि ग्राउंड पर विरोध बढ़ रहा है। उनकी पार्टी पर दबाव है कि समर्थन वापस लें। सरकार को स्थिर रखने के लिए जल्द समाधान निकालना होगा। उन्होंने राजनाथ से मामले में दखल करने की अपील की और कहा कि किसानों की सबसे बड़ी चिंता एमएसपी है और हमें इस पर कानून लाना चाहिए। अमित शाह और कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र तोमर की मीटिंग में भी इस पर चर्चा हुई। किसानों को अगली वार्ता का प्रस्ताव देने की बात फाइनल हुई है। जल्द ही सरकार किसानों को यह प्रस्ताव भेजेगी। इसमें सरकार एमएसपी पर कानून लाने का आश्वासन दे सकती है।

नए कानूनाें में 3 से 4 और संशोधन लाने का प्रस्ताव रखने पर विचार हुआ है। वहीं, कुंडली बॉर्डर पर पंजाब के किसान नेताओं की दोपहर 2 बजे से मीटिंग शुरू हुई और देर रात तक चलती रही। देर शाम किसान नेताओं की मीटिंग खत्म होने वाली थी और उन्हें प्रेसवार्ता करनी थी। तभी एक अधिकारी ने फोन पर किसान नेताओं से सरकार के अगले प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा की। इस पर किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि कुछ लिखित प्रस्ताव आएगा, तभी वार्ता फाइनल होगी। उसके बाद किसान जल्द होने वाली अगली वार्ता की रणनीति बनाने लगे और उनकी मीटिंग आगे बढ़ गई।

