  • Tausif, The Main Accused In The Old Kidnapping Case Of Nikita, Is On Remand One Day, Next Hearing On 2 December

निकिता हत्याकांड की सुनवाई शुरू:निकिता के अपहरण के पुराने मामले में मुख्य आरोपी तौसीफ एक दिन रिमांड पर, अगली सुनवाई 1 और 2 दिसंबर को

फरीदाबाद17 मिनट पहले
फरीदाबाद की बी-कॉम फाइनल ईयर की छात्रा निकिता तोमर की फाइल फोटो, जिसकी बीती 26 अक्टूबर को हत्या कर दी गई थी।
  • बल्लभगढ़ में 26 अक्टूबर कोअग्रवाल कॉलेज के बाहर परीक्षा देकर निकली बी-कॉम की छात्रा की गोली मारकर की थी हत्या
  • मुख्य आरोपी समेत तीनों आरोपी फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायाधीश सरताज बासवाना के समक्ष पेश

फरीदाबाद के बहुचर्चित निकिता तोमर हत्याकांड की सुनवाई सोमवार से शुरू हो गई है। आज मुख्य आरोपी समेत तीनों आरोपियों को फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में अतिरिक्त सत्र न्यायाधीश सरताज बासवाना के समक्ष पेश किया गया। कोर्ट ने आरोपियों तौसीफ, रेहान और हथियार उपलब्ध कराने वाले अजरू को आरोप पत्र भी दिए, वहीं एसआईटी ने वर्ष 2018 के अपहरण केस में शामिल मुख्य आरोपी तौसीफ को 3 दिन का रिमांड मांगा। कोर्ट ने उसे एक दिन के रिमांड पर भेजने का आदेश दिया।

सोमवार को सुनवाई के दौरान पीड़ित पक्ष के वकील एवं निकिता के मामा एडवोकेट एदल सिंह रावत और बचाव पक्ष के वकील अनीस खान ने बहस की। बचाव पक्ष के वकील अनीस खान ने कोर्ट में कहा कि इस मामले में अजरूदीन को जबरन फंसाया गया है। उसका कोई रोल नहीं था। इस पर पीड़ित पक्ष के वकील ने इस पूरे मामले में अजरूदीन को साजिशकर्ता बताया। कोर्ट ने बचाव पक्ष की दलील को खारिज करते हुए केस की अगली सुनवाई एक और दो दिसंबर को तय कर दी।

पीड़ित पक्ष के वकील एदल सिंह का कहना है कि अब कोर्ट में गवाहों की गवाही होगी, वहीं एसआईटी ने मुख्य आरोपी तौसीफ को दो साल पुराने अपहरण केस में राकेस कादयान की कोर्ट में पेश करके पूछताछ के लिए तीन दिन का रिमांड मांगा, लेकिन कोर्ट ने उसे एक दिन के रिमांड पर भेजने का आदेश दिया। एसआईटी अब अपहरण केस की दोबारा से जांच शुरू कर दी है।

ये है पूरा मामला
हरियाणा के बल्लभगढ़ में 26 अक्टूबर को शाम करीब पौने 4 बजे अग्रवाल कॉलेज के बाहर परीक्षा देकर निकल रही बीकॉम की छात्रा निकिता तोमर को सोहना निवासी तौसीफ और रेहान ने कार में अगवा करने की कोशिश की। विरोध करने पर तौसीफ ने निकिता को गोली मार दी थी। अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई थी। दिनदहाड़े हुई यह वारदात सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई थी, जिसके आधार पर कार्रवाई करते हुए तौसीफ और रेहान को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया।

6 नवंबर को पुलिस ने फाइल की चार्जशीट
मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए सरकार ने इसकी जांच एसआईटी को सौंप दी। एसआईटी की टीम ने पांच घंटे के अंदर मुख्य हत्यारोपी तौसीफ को सोहना से गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसके साथी रेहान और हथियार उपलब्ध कराने वाले अजरू को भी पुलिस ने पकड़ा। तमाम साक्ष्यों और सबूतों को एकत्र करके महज 11 दिन में ही 600 पेज की चार्जशीट तैयार करके छह नवंबर को कोर्ट में दाखिल कर दी। चार्जशीट में निकिता की सहेली समेत कुल 60 गवाह बनाए गए हैं। सूत्रों ने बताया कि सरकार के आदेश पर पुलिस कमिश्नर ने इस केस की सुनवाई फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट में कराने के लिए कोर्ट से गुजारिश की थी।

