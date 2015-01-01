पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टोहाना की घटना:टीचर, उसके पति, डेढ़ वर्षीय बेटी घर में मृत मिले, पुलिस को आशंका- महिला व बच्ची को गला दबाकर मारा गया

टोहानाएक घंटा पहले
टोहाना। दंपती और बेटी की मौत मामले में जांच करते पुलिस कर्मचारी।
  • गांव दीवाना में साइंस टीचर थी अंजू, 3 महीने पहले ही नया बाजार एरिया में किराये पर लिया था मकान
  • ढाई माह पहले सुनील और अंजू में रुपयों को लेकर हुई थी कहासुनी, दादी ने नहीं देखा था अपनी पाेती का मुंह

देवसर निवासी सुनील व उसकी पत्नी ने बेटी सहित टोहाना में आत्महत्या कर ली। हालांकि आत्महत्या का असली कारण क्या है यह तो बाद में ही पता चल पाएगा, लेकिन परिजनों की बाताें पर विश्वास करें ताे कुछ समय से पति -पत्नी में रुपयों के लेन-देन को लेकर अनबन चल रही थी। अंजू के बेटी होने के बाद वह गांव देवसर में नहीं आई थी। देवसर निवासी सुनील एक मजदूर परिवार से संबंध रखता है व मजदूरी करता था।

उसके दोनों भाई भी मजदूरी करते हैं, जबकि उनके पिता इस दुनिया में नहीं है। सुनील की मां है। सुनील की शादी लगभग ढाई साल पहले गांव संडवा निवासी रामचंद्र की बेटी अंजू से हुई थी। अंजू शिक्षित थी व शादी के बाद उनका चयन शिक्षक के पद पर हो गया। यहीं से ही अंजू की जिंदगी में बदलाव आ गया। वह टोहाना में अपने पति के साथ ही शिफ्ट हो गई। सुनील व अंजू के लगभग डेढ़ वर्ष पहले एक बेटी ने जन्म लिया।

उसके बाद अंजू अपनी ससुराल देवसर नहीं आई। ग्रामीणों की माने तो नौकरी लगने के बाद अंजू का इस परिवार से ही मोह भंग हो चुका था। बुधवार को सुनील ने अंजू व डेढ़ साल की बेटी समेत आत्महत्या कर ली। उनके परिजनों को इस घटना का रात साढ़े नौ बजे पता चला। उसके बाद दोनों के परिजन टोहाना के लिए रवाना हो गए। इस संबंध में मृतक अंजू के पिता रामचंद्र ने बताया कि उनके संबंध ठीक थे, लेकिन लगभग ढाई माह पहले रुपयों के लेनदेन को लेकर उनमें अनबन हो गई थी।

रामचंद्र ने बताया कि सुनील ने अंजू से ढाई माह पहले कुछ पैसे मांगे थे कि उसे उसकी बहन का मकान बनाना है। इस पर अंजू ने कहा था कि वह ही बेघर है, वह पैसे कैसे दे दे। उन्होंने बताया कि उन्होंने भी अंजू को समझाया था। शुक्रवार देर शाम उन्हें हादसे की सूचना मिली। उन्होंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था कि बात इतनी बढ़ जाएगी। इस संबंध में मृतक के भाई राममेहर ने कहा कि वह इस समय कुछ भी बताने की हालत में नहीं है। ग्रामीणों की मानें तो सुनील की मां ने अपनी पोती का मुंह तक नहीं देखा था, क्‍योंकि बेटी के जन्म के बाद अंजू देवसर नहीं आई थी।

लॉकडाउन में चले गए थे गांव, वापस आकर बदला था किराये का मकान

साइंस टीचर अंजू व उसका परिवार पहले नया बस स्टैंड एरिया में रहता था। कोरोना के चलते लॉकडाउन लग जाने के बाद अपने गांव चले गये। जब लॉकडाउन खुला तो तीन महीने पहले परिवार वापस आया तो मकान मालिक ने उन्हें कोरोना टेस्ट करवाकर आने को कहा, लेकिन परिवार ने कोरोना टेस्ट नहीं कराया। इसके बाद उन्होंने मकान ही बदलने का निर्णय लिया। जिसके चलते इस परिवार ने नया बाजार एरिया में नीम वाली गली के पास में ही मकान किराए पर ले लिया। उक्त परिवार नया बाजार के पास गुलशन कुमार के मकान में किराए पर रहता है। मकान मालिक गुलशन कुमार प्राइवेट नौकरी करता है, जिसके चले वह बाहर ही रहता है। बाकी परिवार यहीं इसी मकान में ऊपर रहता है जबकि मृतक सुनील का परिवार नीचे वाले मकान में रह रहा थ। नीचे वाले मकान के आगे सीढिय़ों के पास गेट है।

सुनील की बेटी के साथ खेलती थी मकान मालिक की बेटी

गुलशन के भाई अतुल ने बताया कि उसके भाई गुलशन की 13 साल की बेटी है, जिसका सुनील की बेटी के साथ लगाव हो गया था। अक्सर वह उसके साथ अक्सर खेला करती। बुधवार दोपहर करीब साढ़े 3 बजे भी उसकी भतीजी जब गुडिय़ा के साथ खेलने नीचे आई थी, लेकिन दरवाजा बंद देखकर वापस चली गई। शाम 6 बजे तक भी सुनील के कमरे का दरवाजा बंद रहा तो परिवार को शक हुआ। परिवार ने पड़ोसियों व उसे सूचना दी। पड़ोसियों ने पुलिस को जानकारी दी। पुलिस ने आकर दरवाजा खोला तो अंदर तीनों मृत पड़े थे। सुनील कुमार फंदे से लटका हुआ था। वहीं पुलिस की प्राथमिक जांच में सामने आया है कि सुनील ने पहले अपनी पत्नी व बेटी का गला घोंट कर मारा है।

12 घंटे से ज्यादा समय हो गया था मौत को : फोरेंसिक टीम इंचार्ज

घटनास्थल व शवों का जायजा लेने में बाद फोरेंसिक टीम इंचार्ज डॉ. जोगेंद्र ने बताया कि घटना से स्पष्ट है कि सुनील ने पहले अपनी पत्नी व बेटी को मारा व खुद फांसी पर लटक गया। डेड बॉडी की हालत के मुताबिक घटना को 12 घंटे से ज्यादा का समय हो गया था। माना जा रहा है कि या तो मंगलवार देर रात या बुधवार तड़के ही इस घटना को अंजाम दिया गया। बच्ची के मुहं को चुन्नी से दबाया लग रहा है बाकी पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से पूरी स्थिति स्पष्ट होगी।

