किसान v/s अधिकारी:पराली न जलाने की मुनादी कराने गई टीम को घेरा, गाड़ी जलाने की धमकी

रतियाएक घंटा पहले
कुलां | रताथेह खेतों में पराली को लगी आग।
  • फसल अवशेष जलाने पर विवाद बढ़ा

गांव बाड़ा में फसल अवशेष नहीं जलाने को लेकर मुनादी कराने गए कर्मचारियों को किसानों ने घेर लिया। विरोध के कारण टीम को बिना जागरूक किए ही वापस लौटना पड़ा। इस दौरान कृषि विभाग की टीम व ग्रामीणों के बीच बहसबाजी भी हुई। वहीं, कुलां उपतहसील के गांव रताथेह में फायर लोकेशन चेक करने गए 3 कर्मचारियों का ग्रामीणों ने बंधक बना लिया। उच्चाधिकारियों को सूचना देने पर पहुंची पुलिस ने कर्मचारियों को छुड़वाया। हालांकि बाद में कर्मचारियों ने माना कि आग ट्रांसफार्मर से लगी थी।

पहली घटना

गांव बाड़ा में विभाग की टीम सरकारी गाड़ी लेकर कृषि विभाग के फील्ड आफिसर नरेश कुमार के नेतृत्व में किसानों को पराली न जलाने को लेकर जागरूक करने गई थी। किसानों ने कहा कि वे गाड़ी को आगे ले जाने की बजाय वापस रतिया ले जाएं वरना गाड़ी को आग लगा देंगे। इसके बाद और किसान आ गये और गाड़ी को बाइक सवारों ने घेर लिया। घेरा डालकर किसान गाड़ी को गांव से करीब 5 किलोमीटर दूर शहर के बुढलाडा रोड पर छोड़ गए। इस घटना का सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो भी वायरल हुआ हैं जिसमें कुछ लोग गाड़ी को आग लगाने की धमकी दे रहे हैं।

दूसरी घटना

पटवारी शिवकुमार, ग्राम सचिव सुरेंद्र कुमार व कृषि विभाग के इंस्पेक्टर मनोज कुमार गांव रताथेह में पहले जले फसल अवशेष की लोकेशन पर गए थे। साथ के खेत में आग लगी थी। टीम पहुंची तो ग्रामीणों ने घेर कर वहीं बैठा लिया। पुलिस ने कर्मचारियों को छुड़वाया। ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि आग ट्रांसफार्मर से लगी है। वही टीम ने मान लिया है। किसानों ने कहा कि पराली में आग ट्रांसफार्मर से निकली चिंगारी से लगी थी। आसपास खेतों के किसान आग पर काबू पाने में लगे थे। धारसूल व जाखल से फायर ब्रिगेड गाड़ी बुलाई गई थी। लेकिन कर्मचारियों ने उन्हें केस दर्ज करने की धमकी दी थी, जिस पर विवाद हो गया था।

इन विभागों की है जिम्मेदारी

  • हरसेक: सैटेलाइट से मॉनिटरिंग कर फसल अवशेषों के जलने की लोकेशन भेजता है। हरसेक दिन में दो बार लोकेशन भेजता है।
  • कृषि विभाग: लोकेशन को ट्रेस करने व सही मिलने पर प्रदूषण एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज करवाने के लिए नोडल विभाग बनाया है।
  • राजस्व विभाग: पटवारी संंबंधित किसान का रकबा बताते हैं। डीआरओ जिला स्तरीय कमेटी के सदस्य हैं, जिसके अध्यक्ष डीसी होते हैं।

लोकेशन बिल्कुल सही

हरसेक की लोकेशन बिल्कुल सही है। लोकेशन का रेजुलेशन 375 वाया 375 मीटर होता है। कर्मचारी एक पाइंट पर देख कर लोकेशन फेक बता देते हैं। यदि 375 मीटर के दायरे में चेकिंग की जाए तो सही मिलेगी। टीम सही से जांच करें। -डॉ. विरेंद्र, डायरेक्टर, हरसेक।

किसानों पर करा रहे केस

हरसेक द्वारा भेजी गई लोकेशन वेरिफाई होने पर संबंधित किसानों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करवाए जा रहे हैं। हम किसानों से लगातार अपील कर रहे हैं कि वे फसल अवशेषों को आग ना लगाएं, इससे प्रदूषण बढ़ता है। -डॉ. नरहरि, डीसी, फतेहाबाद।

