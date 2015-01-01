पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जाड्‌डे की थर्ड डिग्री:3 डिग्री पर आया तापमान, दिसंबर में ही जम गया पाला, अभी पांच दिन राहत नहीं

हरियाणा26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सोनीपत में रात का तापमान 5 डिग्री रहा। यहां सुबह के समय पाला भी जम गया।
  • तापमान 18-19 दिसंबर को और गिरने की संभावना

पहाड़ों की तरफ से चल रही पश्चिम उतर हवा मैदानों में कड़ाके की ठंड लेकर आई है। इससे 24 घंटे में ही तापमान कई जिलों में 3 डिग्री तक गिर गया। हिसार में मंगलवार को रात का पारा 3 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से 5 डिग्री कम है। हिसार देश के मैदानी इलाकों में सबसे ठंडा रहा। प्रदेश में शीतलहर चली। इससे ठिठुरन बढ़ गई है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि अमूमन प्रदेश में 1 से 10 जनवरी के दौरान पाला जमता रहा है। अबकी बार दिसंबर में ही पाला जम गया है। अब पारा लगातार जमाव बिंदु की ओर जाएगा। इससे ठंड जमा देने वाली हो जाएगी।

कुल्लू से भी ठंडा हो गया दिन, पारा 10 डिग्री नीचे

अब दिन में भी कड़ाके की ठंड होने लगी है। रेवाड़ी में अधिकतम तापमान 13 डिग्री पर आ गया, जाे सामान्य से 10 डिग्री कम है। नारनौल में यह 13.2, रोहतक में 15, सिरसा में 15.1 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। हिमाचल के कुल्लू में यह 18.3, शिमला में 14 डिग्री रहा।

हिसार में रात का तापमान शिमला से 0.8 डिग्री कम

पहाड़ों की ठंडक मैदानी इलाकों में देखी जा रही है। शिमला में रात का पारा 3.8 डिग्री रहा, जबकि हिसार में यह 3 डिग्री रहा। यानी हिसार का पारा शिमला से 0.8 डिग्री कम रहा। कुल्लू में पारा 0.8 डिग्री और मनाली में 0.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया है।

आगे क्या: रात का पारा 2-3 डिग्री कम हो सकता है

अगले 5 दिन भी शीतलहर चलने की संभावना है। 16 दिसंबर को कुछ इलाकों में धुंध पड़ सकती है। 18 व 19 दिसंबर को कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ सकती है। रात का पारा 2 से 3 डिग्री तक कम हो सकता है।

