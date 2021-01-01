पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Tension In Faridabad; Police Lathi charge On Farmers Moving Towards Delhi; Many Injured; More Than 2 Dozen People In Custody

फरीदाबाद में तनाव का माहौल:दिल्ली की ओर बढ़ रहे किसानों पर पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज, कई घायल; 2 दर्जन से अधिक लोग हिरासत में

फरीदाबाद36 मिनट पहले
फरीदाबाद में दिल्ली की ओर बढ़ रहे किसानों को रोकने के लिए लाठियां बरसाती पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
फरीदाबाद में दिल्ली की ओर बढ़ रहे किसानों को रोकने के लिए लाठियां बरसाती पुलिस।
  • सीकरी में भी बैरिकेड लगाकर नेशनल हाईवे को एक लाइन खोला था पुलिस ने

(भाेला पांडेय). गणतंत्र दिवस पर किसान आंदोलन फरीदाबाद में उग्र हो गया। यहां दिल्ली की ओर बढ़ रहे किसानों को पुलिस ने सीकरी में बैरिकेड लगाकर रोकने की कोशिश की, लेकिन किसान ट्रैक्टर लेकर जबरन आगे बढ़ने की कोशिश कर रहे थे तो पुलिस ने लाठियां बरसानी शुरू कर दी। इस घटना में कई किसान घायल हुए हैं और 2 दर्जन से अधिक लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया है।

किसान आंदोलन को लेकर फरीदाबाद पुलिस ने पूरे शहर में सभी प्रमुख सड़कों पर घेराबंदी कर रखी थी। सीकरी में भी बैरिकेड लगाकर नेशनल हाईवे को एक लाइन खोला गया था। आज पलवल में बैठे मध्य प्रदेश राजस्थान और पलवल के कुछ किसान चोरी-छिपे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली गांव के रास्ते से होते हुए नेशनल हाईवे सीकरी की ओर बढ़ रहे थे। पहले तो फरीदाबाद पुलिस ने उन्हें रोककर समझाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन ट्रैक्टर रैली में शामिल किसान कुछ भी सुनने को तैयार नहीं थे। इसके बाद जब किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली लेकर बैरिकेड्स के आगे बढ़ने का प्रयास किया तो पुलिस ने उन पर लाठीचार्ज कर दिया।

लाठीचार्ज में करीब दर्जनभर किसान घायल हुए हैं और 2 दर्जन से अधिक किसानों को हिरासत में ले लिया गया है। सीकरी में इसकी तनावपूर्ण बनी हुई है। मौके पर भारी पुलिस बल तैनात है। किसी को भी सीकरी से आगे बढ़ने नहीं दिया गया है। पुलिस अफसर का कहना है कि किसानों को रोकने के लिए पुलिस ने हल्का बल प्रयोग किया है। फिलहाल स्थिति अब सामान्य बताई जा रही है।

