किसान आंदोलन:माहौल खराब न हो, मौत की सूचना को शाम तक दबाए रखा, मंच से रखा मौन, किसानों में आक्रोश

कुंडली बार्डर2 घंटे पहले
कुंडली में माहौल गरमाया तो काफी संख्या में एंबुलेंस पहुंच गई।
  • सूचना पर किसान नेता मंच पर पहुंचे, शांति की अपील की
  • लोकल रास्ते लंबे -भीड़ के बीच से एंबुलेंस निकालने में समय लगा

किसानों आंदोलन में अब तक 20 से ज्यादा जानें जा चुकी हैं। इनमें ज्यादातर की वजह बीमारी या दुर्घटना रही है, लेकिन बुधवार दोपहर को कुंडली बाॅर्डर पर जो जान गई, उसने हरियाणा व पंजाब के किसानों को हैरान कर दिया। करनाल के सिंगड़ा गांव के संतराम सिंह ने मंच के पीछे अपनी गाड़ी में गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली। मंच प्रबंधकों से लेकर किसान नेताओं ने सूझबूझ से काम लिया और किसी को सूचना नहीं दी।

संत रामसिंह जाना-माना नाम हैं। उनके हरियाणा, पंजाब और कनाडा तक में लाखों में अनुयायी हैं। वे सोशल मीडिया पर काफी सक्रिय थे। उनके आत्महत्या करते ही मंच प्रबंधन ने निर्णय लिया कि अस्पताल से पुष्टि होने तक कुछ नहीं बताया जाएगा। जैसे ही पानीपत के निजी अस्पताल से मौत की पुष्टि हुई तो घटना को सार्वजनिक किया गया। मंच से उनकी आत्मा की शांति की अपील की गई, जिसके बाद किसान नेता मीटिंग के लिए चले गए। लोगों को सोशल मीडिया से भी सुसाइड नोट के बारे में पता चला, जिसके बाद मंच के पास काफी भीड़ जमा हो गई। घटना के विरोध में युवाओं ने पीएम मोदी और सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की।

माहौल बिगड़ता देख किसान नेताओं को जानकारी दी गई। मीटिंग से कुछ किसान नेता मंच पर आए और युवाओं से शांति बनाए रखने की अपील की गई। उन्होंने कहा कि संत रामसिंह ने आपके लिए जान दी है। यह समय गुस्सा करने का नहीं, बल्कि शांति से लक्ष्य पर ध्यान देने का है। इसके बाद भीड़ इधर-उधर हो गई। किसान नेताओं ने दिल्ली एसजीपीसी के नेताओं से बात की और कहा कि वो सभी से शांति की अपील करें। एसजीपीसी दिल्ली के अध्यक्ष ने वीडियो जारी कर कहा कि शांति बनाए रखें और अलर्ट रहें, क्योंकि ऐसे माहौल में कोई बाहरी व्यक्ति शरारत कर सकता है। मंच से बार-बार अपील होती रही। सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो से जागरूक किया गया।

दो बार पहले जा चुके, अब तीसरी बार आंदोलन में गए थे राम सिंह
बाबा राम सिंह अब तीसरी बार किसान आंदोलन में दिल्ली बार्डर पर गए थे। पहली बार बाबा 11 दिंसबर को गए थे, जहां उन्होंने किसानों के खाने पीने की व्यवस्था के लिए पांच लाख रुपए दिए थे। मंगलवार को आंदोलन में शरीक हुए थे, जहां पर उन्होंने किसानों को 500 कंबल बांटे थे। अंतिम बार बाबा बुधवार को बार्डर पर गए। बाबा शुरुआत से ही निसिंग व जुंडला समते आसपास के एरिया में होने वाले किसान आंदोलन में भी शामिल होते थे।

कांग्रेस नेता ने मोदी सरकार को घेरा
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता रणदीप सिंह सुरजेवाला ने कहा कि यह कैसा समय है। ये कौन सा युग। जहां संत भी व्यथित हैं। ये दिल झकझोर देने वाली घटना है। प्रभु उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे। उनकी मृत्यु मोदी सरकार की क्रूरता का परिणाम है।

