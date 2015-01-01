पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Body Of A Newborn Found In A Street Near The Temple In Sirsa, The Dog Was Scratching The Body

इंसानियत शर्मसार:सिरसा में मंदिर के पास गली में पड़ा मिला नवजात का शव, कुत्ते नोच रहे थे शरीर को

सिरसा11 मिनट पहले
सिरसा जिले के गांव अलीकां में नवजात शिशु का शव बरामद किए जाने की घटना के बाद मौके पर जमा ग्रामीण।
  • सिरसा जिले के गांव अलीकां में सोमवार सुबह करीब 7 बजे सैर पर निकले लोगों ने दी पुलिस को सूचना
  • अज्ञात महिला के खिलाफ पैदाइश छिपाने का मामला दर्ज करके उसकी तलाश का काम शुरू किया पुलिस ने

सिरसा में सोमवार सुबह एक नवजात शिशु को मृत पाया गया है, जिसे कुत्ते नोच रहे थे। घटना गांव अलीकां में एक मंदिर के पास स्थित गली के नुक्कड़ की है, जिसके संबंध में लोगों ने पुलिस को सूचित किया। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर उसे पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवाया और अज्ञात के खिलाफ भ्रूणहत्या के अपराध में केस दर्ज करके उसकी तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

मिली जानकारी मुताबिक सोमवार सुबह सात बजे गांव अलीकां में बाबा रामदेव मंदिर के साथ वाली गली में ग्रामीणों ने देखा कि कुछ आवारा कुते मांस के लोथडे को नोच रहे हैं। जब उन्होंने कुतों को भगाकर देखा तो वह एक नवजात शिशु का शव था। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने नबंरदार श्याम लाल, सरपंच त्रिलोचन संधू, चौकीदार जालंधर सिंह, केवल सिंह, पंच रतन लाल इत्यादि मौके पर पहुंच गए। इसके बाद उन्होंने थाना रोड़ी पुलिस को सूचना दी। सूचना पाकर थाना प्रभारी निरीक्षक राजेंद्र सिंह अपनी टीम के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और बच्चे के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए नागरिक अस्पताल में पहुंचाया।

इस बारे में रोड़ी के थाना प्रभारी राजेंद्र सिंह का कहना है कि सुबह पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि गांव अलीकां में एक बच्चे का शव लावारिस हालात में पड़ा है। इसके बाद मौके पर पहुंच कर शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सिरसा नागरिक अस्पताल में भेज दिया है। इस मामले में अज्ञात महिला के खिलाफ पैदाइश छिपाने का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

