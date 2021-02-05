पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नारनौल में सड़क हादसा:एक बाइक पर सवार थे पिता-पुत्र और बेटी; कार ने मारी टक्कर, तीनों की मौत, ग्रामीणों ने हाईवे जाम किया

नारनौलएक घंटा पहले
लोगों का कहना हैं कि गांव के पास अंडरपास बनाया जाए। अंडरपास न होने से यह हादसा हुआ। - Dainik Bhaskar
हरियाणा के नारनौल में मंगलवार सुबह सड़क हादसे में पिता-पुत्र और बेटी की मौत हो गई। हादसा गांव हमीदपुर में नदी के पास हुआ। तीनों एक ही बाइक पर सवार थे, जिसे कार ने टक्कर मार दी थी। मृतकों की पहचान चिड़ालिया गांव निवासी ओमप्रकाश, उसके बेटे कपिल और बेटी मंजू के रूप में हुई।

ओमप्रकाश अपने परिवार समेत गांव मकसुसपुर में एक शादी समारोह में गया था। रात को खाना खाने के बाद ओमप्रकाश के लड़के कपिल की तबीयत अचानक खराब हो गई। इसलिए ओमप्रकाश अपने गांव चिड़ालिया में डॉक्टर को दिखाने बाइक से आ रहा था। बेटे-बेटी के साथ एक ही बाइक पर सवार होकर आ रहा था। गांव हमीदपुर में हादसे में घायल तीनों की उपचार के दौरान मौत हो गई।

हादसे की खबर मिलते ही गांव वाले इकट्‌ठे हो गए और उन्होंने नारनौल-सिंघाना राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर जाम लगा दिया। लोगों का कहना है कि गांव के पास अंडरपास बनाया जाए। अंडरपास न होने से यह हादसा हुआ। आरोपी कार चालक को पकड़ने की ग्रामीणों ने मांग की। पुलिस ने अज्ञात कार के चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी है।

