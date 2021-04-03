पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Commission Also Gave Raila Number Of The Deceased; Legal Notice Sent, Demand For Investigation

अभ्यर्थियों का आरोप:आयोग ने मृतक काे भी राेल नंबर दिया; कानूनी नोटिस भेजा, जांच की मांग

नारायणगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • एचएसएससी द्वारा आयोजित आर्ट एंड क्राफ्ट परीक्षा में गड़बड़ी की आशंका
  • 1-2 परीक्षा केंद्रों के प्रश्नपत्र अन्य की तुलना में आसान थे: अभ्यर्थी

हरियाणा कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (एचएसएससी) की 31 जनवरी को हुई आर्ट एंड क्राफ्ट परीक्षा में गड़बड़ी काे लेकर अभ्यर्थियों ने गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। इतना ही नहीं कुछ अभ्यर्थियों ने आयोग को कानूनी नोटिस दिया है। अभ्यर्थियों ने आरोप लगाते दावा किया है कि आयोग ने मृतक काे भी राेल नंबर जारी किए। साथ ही और भी गड़बडिय़ां गिनवाईं।

अभ्यर्थियों ने मांग की है कि परीक्षा का रिजल्ट घोषित न किया जाए और पूरे मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच हो। आरोप है कि आयोग ने 250 अभ्यर्थियों को आसान प्रश्नपत्र दिया। ऐसे लोगों को भी रोल नंबर जारी किए गए, जिनकी उम्र 58 साल से ज्यादा हो चुकी है।

यमुनानगर के टोपरां कलां के तेजिंद्र कुमार, छछरौली के जितेंद्र कुमार, गुंदियाना के दविंद्र सिंह, विरेंदर सिंह, कपिल देव, जागधौली के जगदीप सिंह की ओर से दिए गए नोटिस में कहा कि पूरे हरियाणा में कुल 40 परीक्षा केंद्रों में से 39 में पेपर के चार सेट 1121-ए, 1121-बी, 1121-सी और 1121-डी कोड के थे। लेकिन, एक परीक्षा केंद्र पर 0121-ए, 0121-बी, 0121-सी और 0121-डी कोड के पेपर भी दिए गए। दोनों तरह के कोड वाले प्रश्नपत्रों में अंतर था। ज्यादातर परीक्षा केंद्रों पर जो कोड वाले पेपर दिए गए वे एक-दो परीक्षा केंद्र पर दिए गए प्रश्नपत्रों के मुकाबले मुश्किल थे।

अभ्यर्थियों ने नोटिस में आयोग को बताईं ये गड़बड़ियां

आयोग ने एक मृतक को भी रोल नंबर जारी कर दिया। प्रश्न पत्र में थी नाम छापा।

आयोग ने 58 साल या इससे ज्यादा आयु वालों को भी रोल नंबर दिए।

वेकेंसी भरते समय 17 साल आयु वालों को भी रोल नंबर जारी।

आरोप: आसान प्रश्नपत्र वाले सेंटर के छात्र एक ही कोचिंग सेंटर के थे: नोटिस में कहा कि जिन एक-दो परीक्षा केंद्रों पर आसान प्रश्नपत्र दिए गए, उनमें दिल्ली के एक ही कोचिंग सेंटर के छात्र थे। वहीं, अभ्यर्थी अंकित सैनी, प्रदीप कुमार, विशाल, सुरेंद्र कुमार, संतोष सैनी, बीना रानी, ममता ने कहा कि खास लोगों को लाभ पहुंचाने के लिए आनन फानन में परीक्षा करवाई गई। इस परीक्षा में 10,390 अभ्यर्थियों की आर्थिक व समय की हानि हुई है। सीबीआई से जांच करवाई जानी चाहिए। 2006 में भर्ती निकली थी, उस समय भी विवाद के चलते परीक्षा 11 साल बाद 2017 में हुईं, प्रश्न पत्र अंग्रेजी में होने के कारण परीक्षा रद्द कर दी गईं। अब दोबारा विवाद खड़ा हो गया है।

