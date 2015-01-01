पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • The Daytime Temperature In The State Reached 21 Degrees, Mercury Due To Cloudy Cold Wave 6 Degrees Below Normal

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वेदर अपडेट:राज्य में दिन का तापमान 21 डिग्री पर आया, बादल-शीतलहर से पारा सामान्य से 6 डिग्री नीचे

हरियाणा26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो।

प्रदेश में मंगलवार को मौसम में बदलाव आ गया। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते दिनभर बादल छाए रहे। इससे रात का तापमान कुछ बढ़ गया है। रेवाड़ी में यह 6.5, फरीदाबाद में यह 6.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। हालांकि, यह सामान्य से 2 डिग्री कम है। वहीं, दिन का तापमान हिसार में 1.7 डिग्री गिरावट के साथ 22.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से 6 डिग्री कम रहा।

रोहतक में यह 0.3 डिग्री गिरावट के साथ 21.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। कुछ इलाकों में शीतलहर का प्रकोप भी रहा। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार, अगले 24 घंटे में पहाड़ों में भारी बर्फबारी हो सकती है। इससे 27 नवंबर से प्रदेश में फिर से शीतलहर का प्रकोप बढ़ सकता है। यह नवंबर के अंत तक रह सकता है। इससे रात का पारा फिर गिरेगा।

कहां कितना रहा तापमान
शहर रात दिन
रेवाड़ी 6.5 26.5
फरीदाबाद 6.7 24.5
हिसार 7.2 22.6
रोहतक 7.2 21.0
करनाल 10.2 22.0
पानीपत 10.4 22.2
अम्बाला 11.0 22.7
सिरसा 11.1 23.9
कुरुक्षेत्र 12.1 22.5

(दिन-रात का पारा डिग्री सेल्सियस में)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें