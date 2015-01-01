पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The First Thousand Deaths Occurred In The State In Five And A Half Months, Then The Same Number Of Lives Were Lost In Two Months, The Patients Started Getting Infected Again.

बड़ी चिंता:राज्य में पहली हजार मौतें साढ़े पांच माह में हुईं, फिर इतनी ही जानें दो माह में चली गईं, दोबारा संक्रमित होने लगे ठीक हुए मरीज

हरियाणा39 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • पीजीआई ने फिर से पॉजिटिव आए 3 लोगों की रिपोर्ट आईसीएमआर को भेजी
  • पिछले दो माह में हिसार में सबसे ज्यादा 136, गुड़गांव में 88 व फरीदाबाद में 80 मौतें

हरियाणा में बुधवार को 20 काेरोना मरीजों ने दम तोड़ दिया। इससे कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 2001 हो गई। चिंता की बात है कि जहां साढ़े पांच माह में पहली हजार मौतें हुई थीं, वहीं अगले दो माह में ही हजार और लोगों की जान चली गई। इस दौरान हिसार में सबसे ज्यादा मौतें हुईं। साढ़े पांच माह में 31 लोगों की जान गई, फिर दो माह में 136 की मौत हुई। गुड़गांव में इन दो माह में 88 तो फरीदाबाद में 80 ने दम तोड़ा है। बुधवार को सबसे अधिक फतेहाबाद में 4 मौतें हुईं, जबकि 2505 नए मरीज मिलने के बाद अब कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1,90,851 हो गया है। एक दिन में 1829 मरीज ठीक हुए। स्वस्थ होने वालों की संख्या 1,70,250 हो गई। राज्य में 18,600 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। इनमें 303 गंभीर हैं। बड़ी चिंता का विषय यह है कि जो लोग कोरोना से एक बार ठीक हो गए हैं, उनमें से फिर से लोग संक्रमित होने लगे हैं। ऐसे ही तीन मामलों की रिपोर्ट पीजीआई रोहतक ने आईसीएमआर को भेजी है।

9वें से 14वें नंबर पर पहुंचा राज्य

12 सितंबर को 1000 मौतें होने पर इस मामले में हरियाणा देश में 9वें नंबर पर था। वहीं 11 नवंबर तक 2000 मौतें होने पर हरियाणा देश में 14वें नंबर पर आ गया है। हरियाणा संक्रमण के मामले में 15वें नंबर पर है और जब एक हजार मौतें हुई थीं, तब भी इसी नंबर पर था।

12 सितंबर तक 1000 मौतों पर स्थिति

जब पहली 1000 मौतें हुईं तब हरियाणा मौतों में देश में 9वें नंबर पर था। उस समय यहां 92417 संक्रमित थे। 1.1 प्रतिशत मृत्यु दर थी। 70,713 मरीज ठीक हो चुके थे। तब रिकवरी रेट 76.51 प्रतिशत थी। उस समय 20,687 एक्टिव मरीज थे। 29 दिनों में मरीजों की संख्या दोगुनी हो रही थी।

11 नवंबर तक हजार से 2000 मौत की स्थिति

1 हजार से से 2 हजार के आंकड़े तक पहुंचने में महज दो माह लगे। हरियाणा इस मामले में 13वें नंबर पर है। इस दौरान 98434 नए मरीज मिले। मृत्यु दर 1.04 प्रतिशत है। 99537 मरीज ठीक हुए और अब रिकवरी रेट 89.20 प्रतिशत है। 18,600 मरीज एक्टिव हैं और 57 दिनों में मरीजों की संख्या दोगुनी हो रही है।

सबसे ज्यादा 18.49% कन्फर्म केस गुड़गांव में

  • जनसंख्या में हरियाणा देश में 18वां है। प्रति 10 लाख आबादी पर मौतों में 13वें स्थान पर है।
  • देश में प्रति 10 लाख पर 96 लोगों की मौत हो रही है, वहीं हरियाणा में 69 की मौत हो रही है।
  • कंफर्म केसों में हरियाणा 14वें, एक्टिव केसों में 10वें, रिकवर केसों में 15वें स्थान पर है।
  • प्रदेश के सबसे ज्यादा 18.49% कंफर्म केस गुड़गांव में, 15.24% फरीदाबाद में, 6.25% हिसार और 5.95% केस सोनीपत में हैं।
