जाको राखे साईयां, मार सके न कोय:बदमाशों ने अधमरा करके बोरी में बंद कर गटर में फेंक दिया; जिंदा सही सलामत बच निकला, नहीं दी शिकायत

फरीदाबादएक घंटा पहले
मामले का पता लगने पर वे टीम के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे तो पीड़ित ने घटना की जानकारी दी है।
  • बदमाशों ने सिर फोड़ दिया था और हाथ-पांव बांधकर बोरे में बंद कर दिया था
  • गटर के पास से गुजर रहे लोगों ने कराहने की आवाज सुनी तो उसे बाहर निकाला

वक्त से पहले और किस्मत से ऊपर कुछ नहीं होता और न ही मिलता। इसका जीता जागता उदाहरण है ये शख्स, जिसे बदमाशों ने मरने के लिए गटर में फेंक दिया, लेकिन किस्मत में कुछ और ही लिखा था और वह सही सलामत जिंदा बचकर बाहर निकल आया। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है। जांच अधिकारी प्रवीण कुमार ने बताया कि गांव दयालपुर निवासी विनोद कुमार का कुछ लोगों से झगड़ा हो गया था। उन्होंने विनोद को बुरी तरह पीटा और उसका सिर फोड़ दिया। इससे विनोद बेहोश हो गया। फिर बदमाशों ने उसे एक बोरे में बंद किया और गांव के पास बने एक गटर में फेंक दिया।

विनोद रात भर गटर में पड़ा रहा। सुबह वहां से गुजरने वाले लोगों ने उसके कराहने की आवाज सुनी तो उसे बाहर निकाला। ग्रामीणों के मुताबिक, विनोद के हाथ पांव बंधे हुए थे, लेकिन उसके सिर से खून बह रहा था। इसलिए वे उसे आनन-फानन में अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे और अभी वह खतरे से बाहर है।

जांच अधिकारी ने बताया कि विनोद ने घटना की कोई शिकायत नहीं दी है। मामले का पता लगने पर वे टीम के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे तो पीड़ित ने घटना की जानकारी दी है। लेकिन, उसने कोई शिकायत दर्ज नहीं कराई है। वहीं ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि विनोद बच गया, क्योंकि गटर पूरी तरह से सूखा था।

