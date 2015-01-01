पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • The Mother Made The Son And Daughter The Smuggler After Meeting The Doctor, Making Excuses For The Family Tour And Bringing Supplies From Delhi To The Village And Supplying Them

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डिंगमंडी का मामला:झोलाछाप डॉक्टर से मिलकर मां ने बेटे-बेटी को बनाया तस्कर, फैमिली टूर का बहाना बना दिल्ली से चिट्टा लाकर गांव में करते थे सप्लाई

सदर सिरसा/हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सदर सिरसा। पकड़े गए आरोपियों के साथ पुलिस टीम।
  • एंटी नारकोटिक्स सेल ने गाड़ी रुकवाई तो बोले-गुड़गांव में माता की धोक लगाकर आए हैं साहब , पुलिस ने तलाशी ली तो 5 में से 4 के पास मिली 50 ग्राम हेरोइन

जिला में नशा तस्करी का धंधा जोरों से बढ़ रहा है। लोगों ने नशा तस्करी को रोजगार का धंधा भी बना लिया है। अब तो हालत यह हो गई है कि मां भी अपने बेटा-बेटी को तस्करी के धंधे में धकेल रही है। ऐसे ही मामले पहले भी सिरसा में आ चुके हैं। मगर एक बार फिर जिला के गांव डिंगमंडी से ऐसा मामला आया है। जहां नशा तस्करी के नेटवर्क में शामिल एक मां ने अपने बेटे और बेटी को भी नशे की दलदल में धकेल रखा है।

तीनों ही एक बार पहले जेल की हवा खा चुके हैं। वहीं अब उसका बेटी और बेटा दूसरी बार पकड़े गए हैं। इतना ही नहीं उनके साथ उनका पूरा गिरोह जिला की एंटी नारकोटिक्स सैल ने पकड़ा है। गिरोह में कुल पांच सदस्य है। उनसे 50 ग्राम हेरोइन बरामद हुई है। जो वे दिल्ली से लेकर आ रहे थे। जिला की एंटी नारकोटिक्स सैल के इंचार्ज दाताराम ने महत्वपूर्ण सूचना के आधार पर टी-प्वाइंट, बोदीवाली रोड पर अपनी टीम के साथ नाका लगाया। जब गाड़ी आई तो रोककर तालाशी ली। जिसमें सवार पांच लोगों में से महिला सहित चार लोगों के पास 50 ग्राम चिट्टा यानि हेरोइन बरामद हुई है।

पुलिस ने पांचों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। सप्लायर सहित 6 लाेगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। एंटी नारकोटिक्स सैल सिरसा प्रभारी सब इंस्पेक्टर दाता राम ने बताया कि पकड़े गए आरोपियों की पहचान कार चालक विक्रम निवासी जोधंका, सतीश कुमार , सतबीर उसकी बहन पार्वती उर्फ नीतू व कर्मपाल निवासियान डिंग मंडी सिरसा के रुप में हुई है । पकड़े गए आरोपियों को अदालत में पेश कर रिमांड पर लिया है।

ड्रग नेटवर्क: एक-एक बार पहले भी जेल की हवा खा चुके हैं गिरोह के 6 सदस्य

पुलिस की पूछताछ में चिट्टा तस्कर गिरोह ने अहम खुलासे किए और चिट्टा तस्कर बनने की कहानी तक बताई। जिसमें पता चला कि गांव डिंगमंडी निवासी सतीश कुमार पहले गांव में झोलाझाप डॉक्टर था। इसी दौरान उसको चिट्‌टे की लत लग गई। वह सतबीर की मां के संपर्क में आ गया।

इन दोनों ने मिलकर चिट्टा बेचना शुरू कर दिया। उसके बाद सतीश और सतबीर की मां भी पुलिस की पकड़ में आ गई। जेल से छूटने के बाद सतीश ने फिर से धंधा शुरू कर दिया। इस बार सतबीर की मां ने इस धंध में अपने बेटे सबतीर और बेटी पार्वती को भी धकेल दिया।

अब ये लोग पार्वती को भी साथ लेकर दिल्ली जाते और चिट्टा लाकर बेच देते। इस प्रकार इस गिरोह में दो महिला सहित कुल 6 लोग काम करने लगे। डिंगमंडी और आसापास के एरिया में यह नशे के आदी लोगों को चिट्टा देते थे। पिछले दो-तीन साल से यह गिरोह एरिया में पूरा सक्रिय हो गया था।

इस दौरान सभी एक-एक बार जेल की हवा खा चुके थे। दिल्ली से चिट्टा लेने में पुलिस की रोकटोक ना रहे। इसलिए पार्वती या उसकी मां साथ जाती थी। सब अपने अपने हिस्सा का चिट्टा खरीदकर लाते और बेच देते। पुलिस रोकती तो बोलते फैमिली टूर पर जाकर आए हैं। पुलिस भी महिला को साथ में देखकर उनकी तालाशी नहीं लेती थी। इस प्रकार इनका नेटवर्क चल रहा था।

दिल्ली में 50 ग्राम हेरोइन 60 हजार रुपये में खरीदी थे नाइजीरियन से

जिला की एंटी नारकोटिक्स सेल के इंचार्ज दाताराम ने बताया कि टी-प्वाइंट, बोदीवाली रोड पर कार को रोका गया। जिसमें एक महिला सहित पांच लोग सवार थे। उनसे पूछताछ की तो बताया कि वे सब परिवार के सदस्य हैं।

गुड़गांव माता के धोक लगाकर आए हैं। पुलिस ने शक के आधार पर तलाशी लेनी शुरू कर दी। जिसमें सतबीर के पास 20 ग्राम हेरोइन मिली। उसकी बहन पार्वती के पास 10 ग्राम, सतीश के पास 10 ग्राम और कर्मपाल के पास भी 10 ग्राम हेरोइन मिली। जबकि चालक विक्रम के पास कुछ नहीं मिला। विक्रम गुड़गांव में कैब चलाता है। ये लोग दिल्ली से उसके साथ चढ़कर आ जाते हैं।

पुलिस की पूछताछ में बताया कि वे दिल्ली में 60 हजार रुपये में नाइजीरियन से 50 ग्राम हेरोइन लेकर आए हैं। यहां पर वे नशे के आदी लोगों को 500 से 1000 रुपये प्रतिग्राम के हिसाब से हेरोइन बेचते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें