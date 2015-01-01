पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छे संकेत:16 दिन से कोरोना के सक्रिय मरीजों के बढ़ने की दर शून्य, कोविड की दूसरी लहर का पीक गुजरा

हरियाणा9 मिनट पहले
कोरोना सैंपल लेते डॉक्टर। (फाइल फोटो)
  • 16 दिन में 25955 लोग संक्रमित हुए, 36059 ने कोरोना को हराया
  • प्रदेश में 1025 नए केस मिले, 1812 ठीक हुए, 19 की मौत

प्रदेश में नवंबर माह में आई कोरोना की दूसरी लहर का पीक अब गुजर चुका है। पिछले 16 दिन से कोरोना के सक्रिय मरीजों के बढ़ने की दर शून्य है। यानी संक्रमितों के मुकाबले ठीक होने वालों की संख्या ज्यादा रही। 26 नवंबर से शुरू हुआ सक्रिय मरीजों के घटने का सिलसिला शुक्रवार को भी जारी रहा। केंद्र के नियमानुसार 14 दिन तक सक्रिय मरीजों के बढ़ने की दर अगर शून्य रहती है तो माना जा सकता है कि पीक (लहर) जा चुका है।

25 नवंबर को सक्रिय मरीज 21580 हो गए थे। यह दूसरी लहर का पीक था। अब सक्रिय मरीज घटकर 11368 (4.52%) रह गए हैं। 19 नवंबर को सर्वाधिक 3 हजार से ज्यादा केस आए थे। उसके बाद रोज मिलने वाले मरीजों का आंकड़ा 22 दिन बाद शुक्रवार को 1025 पर आ गया। जो नए केस मिले, उनमें से करीब 50% गुड़गांव-फरीदाबाद से हैं। एक दिन में 1812 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। अब तक कुल 2,51,084 संक्रमितों में से 2,37009 (94.39%) ठीक हो चुके हैं।

20 जिलों में सिर्फ 518 नए केस मिले

  • गुड़गांव-फरीदाबाद में 507 नए केस मिले। जबकि बाकी 20 जिलों में सिर्फ 518 मरीज मिले हैं। 18 जिलों में 25 से कम केस मिले हैं।
  • एक दिन में 19 मौतें हुई हैं। हिसार में सबसे ज्यादा लोगों की जान गई। अब मृतकों का आंकड़ा 2711 पर पहुंच गया है।

नए मरीज घटे और ठीक होने वाले बढ़े

अस्पताल के बाथरूम में 1 माह पड़े रहे 5 हजार से ज्यादा सैंपल, अब 14 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई

चरखी दादरी में कोरोना जांच के लिए 5 हजार से ज्यादा सैंपलों को लैब न भेजे जाने की घोर लापरवाही उजागर हुई है। ये सैंपल महीनेभर से सिविल अस्पताल के एक कमरे के बाथरूम में पड़े रहे। शुक्रवार को कोविड-19 नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. चंचल तोमर से चार्ज वापस लेकर डॉ. गौरव भारद्वाज को नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्त कर दिया गया है। पेंडिंग सैंपलों में से कुछ की जांच भी राज्य की 6 लैबों से करवा दी गई है। इनमें 14 लोग संक्रमित मिले हैं। तत्कालीन कोविड नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. चंचल तोमर ने कहा कि फेस्टिवल सीजन में सभी लैब ओवरलोड थीं।

रोहतक पीजीआई लैब में 500, बीपीएस खानपुर में 200 से अधिक सैंपल लेने से मना कर दी गई थी। अग्रोहा व करनाल लैब से संपर्क किया तो सैंपल लेने में असमर्थता जाहिर की। इससे सैंपल अस्पताल में जुड़ते चले गए। जिस रूप में कोराना से जुड़ी चीजें रखी गई हैं, वहां जगह कम है और मजबूरीवश सैंपल बाथरूम में रखे जाते थे।

