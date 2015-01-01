पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्यावरण के प्रति जागरूकता:प्रदेश में ग्रीन दिवाली-क्लीन दिवाली मनाने की जिम्मेदारी सरकारी स्कूलों के गुरुजी के कंधों पर

हरियाणा43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना संक्रमण में बढ़ते प्रदूषण से जान पर बनी आफत को कम करने के लिए एनजीटी जहां पटाखे जलाने पर प्रतिबंध लगा रहा है, वहीं अब हरियाणा में ग्रीन दिवाली-क्लीन दिवाली मनाने की जिम्मेदारी गुरुजी के कंधों पर आ गई हैं। क्योंकि पटाखे जलाने की जिद्द बच्चे ही ज्यादा करते हैं। इसलिए गुरुजी राज्य के स्कूलों में ही पढ़ रहे करीब 50 लाख बच्चों को आसानी से मना सकते हैं।

इसके लिए पटाखों से होने वाले नुकसान और पर्यावरण की अहमियत का ज्ञान बच्चों को देंगे, ताकि बच्चे पटाखे जलाने से परहेज कर सके। इसके लिए स्कूलों में वर्चुअल प्रतियोगिताएं कराई जाएंगी। इसके साथ पटाखे न जलाने के लिए भी प्रेरित करेंगे। क्योंकि पिछले एक सप्ताह से जहां हर दिन दो हजार से ज्यादा कोरोना मरीज मिल रहें हैं, वहीं मौतों का आंकड़ा भी प्रतिदिन बीस से ज्यादा पहुंच चुका है। ऐसे में सरकार ने ग्रीन दिवाली-क्लीन दिवाली को लेकर बच्चों के लिए अनेक कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन कराने का फैसला लिया है।

ये होंगे कार्यक्रम

  • ग्रीन दिवाली को लेकर पोस्टर मेकिंग प्रतियोगिता होगी। इसके अलावा रंगोली मेकिंग में इको फ्रेंडली कलर्स का इस्तेमाल होगा। कलश, दीया और कैंडल डेकोरेशन समेत अन्य प्रतियोगिताएं भी कराई जाएंगी।
  • सभी स्कूलों के मुखिया और शिक्षक बच्चों को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए संदेश देंगे। जिसमें वे बताएंगे कि पटाखे जलाने से कैसे हमारा स्वास्थ्य बिगड़ सकता है।
  • बच्चों को भारतीय परंपराएं और दान-पुण्य का भी ज्ञान देंगे, ताकि बच्चों काे अच्छी सीख मिले।
