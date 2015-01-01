पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एक दिन में 2427 नए केस मिले:प्रदेश में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर, हिसार में एक दिन में रिकॉर्ड 11 लोगों की मौत

राजधानी हरियाणा32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • नवंबर में अब तक 128 की मौत, 301 की हालत गंभीर
  • पिछले 9 दिन में हिसार में सबसे ज्यादा 28 मरीजों ने तोड़ा दम

प्रदेश में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आ चुकी है। यह पहले से भी घातक है। पिछले कई दिन से 2400 के आसपास नए मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं। 24 घंटे में 2427 नए मरीज मिले हैं। अब मरीजों की संख्या 1,85,784 हो गई है। 24 घंटे में 16 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। हिसार में एक दिन में रिकॉर्ड 11 लोगों की जान चली गई। यह अब तक का किसी जिले में मौतों का सबसे बड़ा आंकड़ा है।

सिरसा में 2, कैथल, गुड़गांव, सोनीपत में 1-1 मौत हुई है। वहीं, नवंबर के 9 दिनों की बात की जाए तो सबसे ज्यादा 28 मौतें हिसार में हुई हैं। इससे सटे जिलों में भी मौतें बढ़ रही हैं। 9 दिन में भिवानी में 13, फतेहाबाद 10, जींद में 7 लोगों की जान चली गई। गुड़गांव व फरीदाबाद में 16-16 मौतें हुई हैं। राज्य में अब तक 1959 लोग कोरोना सें जंग हार चुके हैं। दूसरी तरफ एक दिन में 2151 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। इससे ठीक होने वालों का आंकड़ा 1,66,595 हो गया है।

सक्रिय मरीजों की संख्या 17,230 हो गई है। राज्य में सीरियस मरीजों का आंकड़ा भी 301 पर पहुंच गया है। इनमें 34 वेंटिलेटर और 267 ऑक्सीजन सिस्टम के सहारे हैं। 24 घंटे में 18693 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। अब तक 2852300 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। इनमें 6.51% लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिवटी आई। अब रिकवरी दर गिरकर 89.66% पर आ गई है। मृत्यु दर घटकर 1.05% पर है।

नवंबर के 9 दिनाें में इन जिलों में 5 से ज्यादा मौतें

जिला मौत
हिसार- 28
गुड़गांव-16
फरीदाबाद- 16
भिवानी- 13
फतेहाबाद-10
जींद- 7
पानीपत- 6

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें