सुपरवाइजर ने लूटी इज्जत:महिला को कमरे में सफाई करने के बहाने बुलाकर साथियों के साथ किया गैंगरेप, पीड़िता ने दर्ज कराया केस

फरीदाबाद24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महिला को दोबारा फिर वही हरकत होने का डर था, इसलिए वह पुलिस को शिकायत देने आई। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • जान से मारने की धमकी दी थी, कई दिनों तक डर के कारण पुलिस से नहीं कर पाई थी शिकायत

हरियाणा के बल्लभगढ़ में एक महिला के साथ गैंगरेप किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। पीड़िता ने घटना के कई दिन बाद पुलिस को शिकायत देकर केस दर्ज कराया है। क्योंकि आरोपियों ने उसे जान से मारने की धमकी दी थी, इसलिए वह पुलिस को शिकायत नहीं दे पाई थी। लेकिन अब उसे दोबारा फिर वही हरकत होने का डर था, इसलिए उसने पुलिस तक आने की हिम्मत जुटाई।

महिला थाना बल्लभगढ़ में दर्ज मामले के मुताबिक, पीड़िता सेक्टर-8 स्थित निर्माणाधीन बिल्डिंग में काम करती है। वह सेक्टर 9 के पास बाइपास रोड स्थित बस्ती में रहती है। 29 जनवरी को वह काम पर आई थी। शाम के समय सुपरवाइजर ने महिला को अपने कमरे में सफाई करने के लिए बुलाया। उस कमरे में सुपरवाइजर के अलावा दो और लोग भी मौजूद थे। महिला सफाई करने में जुटी थी।

इस दौरान सुपरवाइजर ने कमरा बंद कर लिया और फिर सभी ने उसके साथ गैंगरेप किया। यही नहीं, उन्होंने महिला को मामले के बारे में किसी को बताने पर जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी। पीड़िता का कहना है कि डर के कारण वह कई दिनों तक पुलिस से शिकायत करने की हिम्मत नहीं जुटा पाई थी। अब पीड़िता ने महिला थाना पुलिस को शिकायत देकर आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया है।

