पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • The Woman Was Killed, No One Helped, 350 M. Walked, Reached The Hospital 12 Km Away In Auto

घर में घुस कर जानलेवा हमला:महिला को मारी गाेली, किसी ने नहीं की मदद, 350 मी. पैदल चली, ऑटो में 12 किमी दूर अस्पताल पहुंची

बापौली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल महिला।
  • पति पर हमला कराने का आराेप, 8 साल से विवाद
  • पानीपत के बापौली में घर में घुस दो हमलावरों ने की वारदात

पानीपत के बापौली में इंसानियत को शर्मशार कर देने वाली घटना सामने आई है। गुरुवार सुबह करीब 7:30 बजे दो हमलावरों ने घर में घुस पहली मंजिल पर जाकर महिला रंजना को गोली मार दी। एक गोली महिला के सीने व एक गोली कमर में लगी। वारदात के बाद हमलावर फरार हो गए। 35 वर्षीय महिला लहूलुहान हालत में नीचे उतरी और गली में शोर मचाकर गोली मारे जाने की बात बताई।

उसने पड़ोसियों से बस अड्डे तक छोड़ने के लिए मदद मांगी। जब किसी ने उसकी मदद नहीं की तो घर का ताला लगाकर खुद ही करीब 20 मिनट तक 350 मीटर पैदल चलकर बस स्टैंड पहुंची। वहां से ऑटो किराये पर ले 12 किलोमीटर पानीपत सिविल अस्पताल में 8:30 बजे पहुंची। वहां उसे रोहतक रेफर कर दिया। परिजनों ने उसे निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती करा दिया। उसकी हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है।

गोली लगने के बाद महिला ने अपने भाई संदीप को फोन कर बताया था कि वह घर में अकेली थी। दो हमलावर आते ही बोले कि तेरे पति राजकुमार ने गोली मारने भेजा है। फिर फायर कर दिए। महिला के भाई ने उसके पति व 2 अज्ञात हमलावरों पर बापौली थाने में केस दर्ज कराया है। पुलिस ने गली के सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले। इसमें महिला पैदल जाते नजर आ रही है। कुछ संदिग्ध युवकों को चिह्नित किया गया है। महिला का इलाज कर रहे डॉक्टर ने बताया कि सीने में लगी गोली फेफड़े व जिगर को फाड़ते हुए बाहर निकल गई। दूसरी गोली कमर में आर-पार हो गई। ऑपरेशन के बाद महिला आईसीयू में है।

सोनीपत में रहता है पति, घर से फरार

पानीपत की न्यू हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी निवासी संदीप ने बताया कि उसकी बहन रंजना की शादी 15 साल पहले बापौली निवासी राजकुमार पुत्र मदनलाल से हुई थी। 8 साल से बहन व उसके पति के बीच मनमुटाव चल रहा है। रंजना ने कोर्ट में पति पर खर्च व तलाक का केस डाल रखा है। पति ने मारपीट कर उसे घर से निकाल दिया था। कोर्ट के आदेश पर रंजना करीब 3 साल से ससुराल में पहली मंजिल पर बने कमरे में रह रही थी। राजकुमार मोबाइल रिचार्ज का काम करता था। इसके बाद वह सोनीपत में तारानगर में किराए पर रहने लगा। संदीप का आरोप है कि राजकुमार ने दूसरी शादी कर ली और वह उसी के साथ रहता है। 4 माह से माता-पिता भी सोनीपत में उसके साथ रह रहे है। बापौली एसएचओ ने बताया कि सोनीपत स्थित राजकुमार के घर पर पहुंची। राजकुमार घर से फरार है। रंजना की 13 वर्षीय बेटी करनाल में पढ़ती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें