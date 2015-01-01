पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकार के फैसले:प्रदेश में 4000 वीटा बूथ होंगे, सभी गोदामों में लगेंगे सीसीटीवी, हैफेड का एक स्वतंत्र निर्यात सेल जल्द बनेगा

हरियाणा23 मिनट पहले
सीएम मनोहर लाल (फाइल फोटो)

सीएम मनोहर लाल ने निर्देश दिए कि जिन बोर्डों और निगमों ने अपने कर्मचारियों के डाटा को एचआरएमएस पोर्टल पर अपलोड नहीं किया है, उन्हें 30 नवंबर तक करना होगा। मुख्यमंत्री ने वीटा बूथों की संख्या को बढ़ाकर 4000 करने एवं दूध के अलावा अन्य खाद्य पदार्थ भी वीटा आउटलेट पर बेचे जाने के भी निर्देश दिए। हैफेड को कृषि और अन्य सामानों के प्रत्यक्ष निर्यात के लिए एक स्वतंत्र निर्यात सेल के गठन का भी निर्देश दिया।

सीएम ने कहा कि वेयरहाउसिंग कॉरपोरेशन के सभी गोदामों में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जाएं ताकि चोरी को रोका जा सके। हरियाणा अनुसूचित जाति वित्त एवं विकास निगम लिमिटेड की योजनाओं के तहत लाभार्थियों को ऋण प्रदान करते समय उन लाभार्थियों को वरीयता दी जाए, जिनकी वार्षिक आय 1.80 लाख रुपए से कम है ताकि वे आत्मनिर्भर बन सकें। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि हाल ही में उन्होंने घोषणा की है कि अनुसूचित जाति और पिछड़े वर्ग के विद्यार्थियों को दी जा रही 8000 से लेकर 12,000 रुपए तक की मेधावी विद्यार्थियों की छात्रवृत्ति, अब बीपीएल श्रेणी के विद्यार्थियों के लिए भी स्वीकार्य होगी।

बैंक खातों में मिलेगा योजनाओं का लाभ लाभ

सीएम ने कहा कि सुशासन दिवस पर इस वर्ष निर्णय लिया कि सभी बोर्डों और निगमों की विभिन्न कल्याणकारी योजनाओं और कार्यक्रमों का लाभ सीधे लाभार्थियों को उनके बैंक खातों में दिया जाएगा। हरियाणा ब्यूरो ऑफ पब्लिक एंटरप्राइज के तहत कुल 62 बोर्डों और निगमों में से 19 बोर्डों और निगमों की प्रगति की समीक्षा की गई है। मुख्यमंत्री ने उत्पादन और सेवाओं के साथ काम करने वाले बोर्डों और निगमों को सेवा देने, गुणवत्ता और प्रतिबद्धता में निजी संस्थानों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करने के लिए भी कहा, ताकि योजनाओं का लाभ एक बटन के क्लिक के साथ लाभार्थियों तक पहुंचे।

हाउसिंग बोर्ड नीलामी योजना जल्द बनाएगा

हाउसिंग बोर्ड के लगभग 7000 बिना बिके फ्लैटों की नीलामी के लिए तत्काल एक योजना बनाने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी श्रेणी के ग्राहक इन फ्लैटों को खरीद सकते हैं।

सेक्टरों में आवासीय भवनों के लिए मिले प्लाॅटों पर बढ़ा सकेंगे एफएआर

सेक्टरों में आवासीय भवनों के लिए आबंटित प्लाॅट के फ्लोर एरिया रेशो (एफएआर), जो 60 से 66 फीसद निर्धारित है, इसको 2.64 फीसद तक बढ़ाया जा सकेगा। एफएआर में विस्तार के लिए 3 मरले तक के प्लाॅट के लिए अतिरिक्त शुल्क नहीं देना पड़ेगा। जहां निर्माण हो चुका है, वहां शुल्क देकर एफएआर बढ़ाया जा सकता है। इस प्रस्ताव को सीएम की मुहर के बाद लागू कर दिया है। 14 मरले से लेकर दो कनाल तक के प्लाॅट पर 2.40 प्रतिशत एफएआर बढ़ाने की मंजूरी दी गई है।

एफएआर बढ़ाने के लिए हाईपर क्षेत्र में 1615 से लेकर 8070 रु. तक प्रति वर्ग मीटर शुल्क देना होगा। प्रथम श्रेणी के उच्च क्षेत्र में 1295 रु. से लेकर 6460 और द्वितीय श्रेणी में 970 से रुपए से लेकर 4845 प्रति वर्ग मीटर शुल्क रखा है, जबकि मध्यम क्षेत्र में 810 से लेकर 4035 रु., प्रथम श्रेणी के निम्न क्षेत्र में 650 रु. से लेकर 3230 और द्वितीय श्रेणी के निम्न क्षेत्र में 485 रु. से लेकर 2425 रु. प्रति वर्गमीटर शुल्क रखा गया है।

