चोरों का दुस्साहस:बहादुरगढ़ में देर रात घर में घुसे चोर; शोर सुनकर परिवार जागा, अधेड़ की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी

बहादुरगढ़10 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
दिलबाग को चोरों ने उस वक्त गोली मारी, जब वे भाग रहे थे और दिलबाग ने उन्हें पकड़ने की कोशिश की।
  • हत्या करने के बाद भागते चोरों को ग्रामीणों ने पकड़ने की कोशिश भी की

हरियाणा के बहादुरगढ़ जिले में मंगलवार देर रात चोर घर में घुस गए। उथल पुथल की आवाज सुनकर परिवार जाग गया तो चोरों से हाथापाई हुई। इस बीच चोरों ने अधेड़ को गोली मार दी, जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वारदात गांव खरहर में अंजाम दी गई। हत्या करने के बाद भागते चोरों को ग्रामीणों ने पकड़ने की कोशिश भी की, लेकिन उन्होंने ग्रामीणों पर भी फायर किया। वारदात की जानकारी पुलिस को दी गई।

खबर मिलते ही पुलिस अधीक्षक राजेश दुग्गल टीम के साथ गांव पहुंचे और हालातों का जायजा लिया। मृतक की पहचान 50 वर्षीय उमेद पुत्र दीपचंद के रूप में हुई है। घायल दिलबाग को बहादुरगढ़ के सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। दिलबाग को चोरों ने उस वक्त गोली मारी, जब वे भाग रहे थे और दिलबाग ने उन्हें पकड़ने की कोशिश की। वहीं इस वारदात से पुलिस वाल भी सकते में हैं।

