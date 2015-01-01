पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर खास:इस बार 25 मार्च से ही गेहूं खरीद की तैयारी, 1 जनवरी से किसान करा सकेंगे रजिस्ट्रेशन

हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
  • पांच माह पहले ही गेहूं खरीद की तैयारी शुरू, धान सीजन की कमियां होंगी दूर

गेहूं की फसल की बिजाई अभी पूरी भी नहीं हुई है कि गेहूं खरीद की तैयारियां अभी से शुरू कर दी गई हैं। पांच माह पहले विभाग के एसीएस आला अफसरों के साथ बैठक कर चुके हैं। बैठक में मंथन हुआ है कि धान सीजन में जो किसी तरह की कमियां रह गई हैं, उनसे सबक लेकर गेहूं सीजन की तैयारियां अभी से शुरू कर दी जाएं। अब किसानों की समस्याओं को निपटाने के लिए ग्रीवेंस रेसरेसल सेल बनाए जाएंगे, जो 15 मार्च से काम शुरू कर देंगे।

यही नहीं अबकी बार किसान मेरी फसल मेरा ब्यौरा के तहत एक जनवरी से पंजीकरण करा सकेंगे। यही नहीं किसानों के लिए कॉल सेंटर बनाए जाएंगे। एक कॉल सेंटर मार्केटिंग बोर्ड के डायरेक्टर के ऑफिस में बनेगा, एक सेंटर खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव के ऑफिस में बनाया जाएगा। इसमें हर रोज की जानकारी अपडेट हाेगी। हर मंडी में किसानों को किसी तरह की दिक्कत न हो, इसके लिए किसान सेवा केंद्र के जरिए समस्याओं का समाधान होगा। स्टेट मुख्यालय में रोजाना की रिपोर्ट भी भेजनी होगी।

कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर से मिलेगी और सुविधा
किसानों के लिए कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर से सुविधाएं बढ़ाई जाएंगी। इसके लिए खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग के अधिकारी एवं कर्मचारी इनसे संपर्क में हैं। ये किसानों का पंजीकरण करेंगे। यही नहीं किसान अबकी बार अटल सेवा केंद्र में जाकर अपनी फसल संबंधी जानकारी और फसल की पेमेंट संबंधी जानकारी का अपडेट ले सकेंगे। किसानों को मेरी फसल मेरा ब्यौरा के तहत अपनी फसल संबंधी जानकारी अबकी बार एक जनवरी से देनी होगी। इसके लिए खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग को पहले से पता चल जाएगा कि प्रदेश में अगेती फसल कितनी है और पछेती कितनी है। किस जिले में कौन सी फसल है, क्योंकि किसान फसल संबंधी सारी जानकारी पोर्टल पर उपलब्ध कराएगा। ऐसे में गेहूं या सरसों की बिक्री करने में किसी तरह की दिक्कत किसान को नहीं होगी। प्रदेश के किसानों को वर्ष 2021 के गेहूं सीजन के दौरान गेहूं की पेमेंट जे फार्म के जरिए की जाएगी। अमूमन अन्य तरीकों से पेमेंट करने में किसानों को कई दिन लगते हैं, लेकिन अब चार दिन की अवधि में ही किसानों को गेहूं की राशि उपलब्ध हो जाएगी। इस निर्णय से किसानों की देरी से राशि मिलने की शिकायत का काफी हद तक समाधान हो जाएगा।

गेहूं सीजन 2021 में किसानों का गेहूं खरीदने की तैयारियां शुरू हो चुकी हैं। अगले सीजन में जे फार्म के जरिए किसानों के खाते में सीधे गेहूं की पेमेंट भेजी जाएगी। सभी मंडियों में किसान हेल्प डेस्क बनाए जाएंगे। -पीके दास, अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव, खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग, हरियाणा।

80 लाख टन गेहूं खरीद के होंगे इंतजाम: वर्ष 2021 में प्रदेश में 75 से 80 लाख टन गेहूं खरीद के इंतजाम किए जाएंगे। अबकी बार प्रदेश में 25.34 लाख हेक्टेयर में गेहूं बिजाई का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है। जबकि 119 लाख टन से अधिक कुल उत्पादन का लक्ष्य रखा गया है।

