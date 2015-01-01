पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शराब का जहरीला दंश:जहरीली शराब की फैक्ट्री के मालिक सहित तीन गिरफ्तार, पानीपत पुलिस ने मास्टरमाइंड के साथ पार्टनर व मीडिएटर को भी पकड़ा

पानीपतएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • सोनीपत-पानीपत और फरीदाबाद में शराब पीने से 49 की हुई थी मौत
  • साेनीपत के नैनातितारपुर में पकड़ी गई थी अवैध शराब की फैक्ट्री

पानीपत के गांव धनसाेली, राणा माजरा व पत्थरगढ़ में 4 और 5 नवंबर काे जहरीली शराब ने 8 लाेगाें की जान ले ली थी। इन माैताें के जिम्मेदार जहरीली शराब के मुख्य सप्लायर साेनीपत के नरेश उर्फ नेशी सहित 3 लाेगाें काे मंगलवार काे पानीपत पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। साेनीपत में उक्त आराेपियाें के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज हुआ था। सोनीपत एसआईटी आराेपियाें की तलाश में दबिश दे रही थी।

जहरीली शराब पीने से पानीपत में ही नहीं, सोनीपत में करीब 38 और फरीदाबाद में 3 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। पानीपत के सनौली थाने में एक और सोनीपत में 26 एफआईआर दर्ज हो चुकी हैं। सोनीपत पुलिस 34 से अधिक लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। मुख्य आरोपी नरेश, उनके पार्टनर कुलदीप और मीडिएटर मोहित की गिरफ्तारी के लिए सोनीपत एसआईटी लगातार दबिश दे रही थी।

पानीपत के डीएसपी हेडक्वार्टर सतीश वत्स ने बताया कि आरोपी नरेश सोनीपत के नैनातितारपुर का रहने वाला है। उसकी नैनातितारपुर में अवैध शराब की फैक्ट्री है। नरेश ही मास्टरमाइंड है। पानीपत के गांव गांजबड़ का रहने वाले कुलदीप उसका पार्टनर है और पानीपत के गांव बडौली का रहने वाला मोहित मीडिएटर है। तीनों ही आरोपी सोनीपत, पानीपत में सस्ते दामों में जहरीली शराब की सप्लाई कर रहे थे।

सोनीपत पहुंची स्टेट एसआईटी, शराब पीने से मरने वालों के परिजनों के बयान लिए जाएंगे

जहरीली शराब मामले की जांच के लिए स्टेट एसआईटी मंगलवार दोपहर सोनीपत पहुंची। एसआईटी में शामिल करनाल एसपी गंगाराम पूनिया और मेवात एसपी नरेंद्र ने मोहाना, गन्नौर, सिटी थाने में दर्ज एफआईआर और अब तक की गई जांच का स्टेटस जाना। उन्होंने सभी जांच अधिकारियों से अलग-अलग बात की। इसके बाद रिमांड पर लिए गए नैनातितारपुर फैक्ट्री के साझेदार गांव सिटावली निवासी अजीत, सैदपुर निवासी विक्की, गांव गुमड़ निवासी शराब सप्लायर राजबीर, सोनीपत की मयूर विहार कॉलोनी निवासी साहिल व अमित, गांव बैंयापुर निवासी शराब ठेकेदार सतपाल से कमरे में अलग-अलग पूछताछ की।

हालांकि, पूछताछ में सामने आई बातों के बारे में करनाल एसपी गंगाराम पूनिया ने जानकारी देने से इनकार कर दिया। उधर, सोनीपत के एसपी जश्नदीप रंधावा ने बताया कि जांच अधिकारियों को हर पहलू की बारीकी से जानकारी लेने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। जिससे पूरे नेटवर्क को तोड़ा जा सके। पुलिस शराब पीकर मरने वाले सभी लोगों के परिजनों के बयान और उनसे छोटी से छोटी जानकारी लेगी। चाहे उनका पोस्टमार्टम हुआ हो या नहीं। उधर, आबकारी काराधान विभाग ने विभिन्न ठेकों से शराब के 20 सैंपल लिए हैं।

एक आराेपी के खेत से शराब की पांच बोतल बरामद की

जहरीली शराब पीने से गुमड़ गांव में 8 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। 7 लोगों की हालात खराब होने पर अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। इनको उल्टी व आंखों से धुंधलापन की समस्या है। एक मरीज की हालात ज्यादा नाजुक बताई जा रही है। गांव में जहरीली शराब सप्लाई करने वाले आरोपी राजबीर से पुलिस ने रिमांड के दौरान उसकी निशानदेही पर खेत से शराब की 5 बोतल बरामद की है।

ऐप खोलें
