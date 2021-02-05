पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मातम में बदली जश्न की खुशियां:माथे का सिंदूर और कोख दोनों ही उजड़ गईं, कार और बाइक की टक्‍कर में बच्चे समेत 3 की मौत, महिला घायल

सिरसाएक घंटा पहले
कार और बाइक की आमने-सामने की टक्कर में मोटरसाइकिल सवार बच्चे समेत तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई है।
कार और बाइक की आमने-सामने की टक्कर में मोटरसाइकिल सवार बच्चे समेत तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई है। 
  • रिश्तेदारी में लड़के के जन्म पर कुआं पूजन का कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने आए थे

सड़क हादसे में एक महिला का माथे का सिंदूर और कोख दोनों ही उजड़ गईं और उसे मामूली चोटें आईं। हादसा हरियाणा के सिरसा जिले के रानियां में रिलायंस पेट्रोल पंप के पास हुआ। एक कार और बाइक की आमने-सामने की टक्कर में मोटरसाइकिल सवार बच्चे समेत तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई है। मृतकों की पहचान गांव फतेहपुरिया निवासी सुनील, उसके 6 वर्षीय बेटे नवदीप और उसके सुनील के रिश्तेदार 16 वर्षीय सुनील निवासी भाखड़ा वाली हनुमानगढ़ के रूप में हुई है। जबकि सुनील की पत्नी गुरप्रीत कौर घायल हो गई, जिसका रानियां स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में इलाज चल रहा है।

सुनील अपने रिश्तेदारी में गांव फतेहपुरिया आया हुआ था। फतेहपुरिया में उसके रिश्तेदारी में लड़के के जन्म पर कुआं पूजन का कार्यक्रम था। वापस लौटते समय वह अपने ममेरे भाई सुनील के साथ रानियां चला गया, लेकिन रास्ते में हादसे का शिकार हो गया। हादसे में मोटरसाइकिल के परखच्चे उड़ गए और कार बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। राहगीरों ने हादसे की खबर पुलिस को दी। रानियां थाना पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शवों को कब्जे में लिया और घायल महिला को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचाया। हादसे के बाद कार चालक फरार हो गया।

