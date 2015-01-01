पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीचर ट्रांसफर नीति में बदलाव:एडहॉक शिक्षकों के हो सकेंगे ट्रांसफर, 14 हजार गेस्ट को राहत नहीं

हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • विधवा, तलाकशुदा, अविवाहित महिला की तरह 40 की आयु से ज्यादा वाले पुरुषों को भी मिलेंगे 10 अंक

प्रदेश में एडहॉक पर लगे शिक्षकों के भी अब नियमित शिक्षकों की तर्ज पर तबादले हो सकेंगे। उन्हें टीचर ट्रांसफर पॉलिसी में छूट दी गई है। वे ट्रांसफर ड्राइव में शामिल हो सकेंगे, जबकि 14 हजार गेस्ट टीचर ड्राइव का हिस्सा नहीं होंगे। शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से टीचर ट्रांसफर पॉलिसी में कई बदलाव किए हैं। इसमें पुरुष शिक्षकों को राहत दी है।

राजकीय प्राथमिक शिक्षक संघ के अध्यक्ष तरुण सुहाग और पूर्व सचिव चंद्रहास का कहना है कि बदलाव अच्छे हैं। कुछ करने की और जरूरत है। जैसे मिलिट्री केस में 5 अंक दिए जाते हैं। वहीं, हरियाणा में कपल केस में पुरुषों को भी अंक मिलने चाहिए। सर्विस के समय को ध्यान में रखकर अंक दिए जाने चाहिए। इसमें उन पुरुष शिक्षकों को भी महिला शिक्षकों की तरह 10 अंक मिलेंगे, जो तलाकशुदा, अविवाहित हैं और जिनकी पत्नियों को निधन हो चुका है।

ऐसे पुरुष शिक्षक की उम्र 40 साल से ज्यादा होने की शर्त लागू रहेगी। विभाग ने ऐसे पुरुष शिक्षकों के लिए भी 10 अंकाें का प्रावधान किया है, जिनकी पत्नियां आर्मी या पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स में हैं। आर्मी और पैरा मिलिट्री फोर्स के जवानों की पत्नियों को 10 अंक मिल रहे हैं। इस बार ट्रांसफर ड्राइव में पुरुष शिक्षकों को फायदा होगा और वे अपनी चॉइस के स्कूल में जा सकेंगे।

ट्रांसफर पॉलिसी में क्या बदलाव किए

जोन में कैसे हो सकेगा ट्रांसफर?
राज्य में प्रत्येक जिले में सात-सात जोन बनाए हुए हैं। इसमें शहर, ग्रामीण, हाइवे, जिला व ब्लॉक मुख्यालय, दूर-दराज के क्षेत्र आदि शामिल हैं। अब तक 5 से 7 जाेन तक में ड्यूटी दे रहे शिक्षकों का तबादला नहीं होता था। यदि कोई तबादला चाहता भी था तो उसे अगले पांच साल तक उस जोन में रहना पड़ता था। परंतु अब अगले ड्राइव में उसका तबादला हो सकेगा, लेकिन उसे एम्स, पीजीआई रोहतक व चंडीगढ़, कल्पना मेडिकल कॉलेज का मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट देना होगा। इसके अलावा रेशनलाइजेशन, सरप्लस और पोस्ट खत्म होने की स्थिति में तबादला हो सकेगा।

क्या कहीं भी ट्रांसफर की कैटेगरी में शामिल होने वालों को राहत दी गई है?
अब ट्रांसफर ड्राइव में 10 चॉइस के साथ कहीं भी वाले कॉलम को भरने वालों को भी राहत दी गई है। पहले चॉइस न मिलने पर शिक्षक का मेवात या अन्य कहीं भी ट्रांसफर कर दिया था। परंतु अब ऐसा नहीं होगा। ऐसे शिक्षकों को दोबारा मौका मिलेगा।

नवविवाहिता और तलाक होने पर भी छूट मिली
किसी की नई शादी हुई है या कुछ समय पहले तलाक हुआ है, उन्हें ट्रांसफर ड्राइव में चॉइस का स्कूल न मिलने पर बाद में एडजस्ट कर दिया जाएगा। जबकि पहले ड्राइव में चॉइस न मिलने पर बाद में एडजस्ट नहीं किया जाता था।

मेवात में होगी रिटायर्ड की नियुक्ति
शिक्षा विभाग मेवात में रिटायर्ड शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति करेगी। इसके लिए विभाग की ओर से ईआरटीएस पोर्टल खोला गया है। पोर्टल पर राज्य के किसी भी जिले का शिक्षक आवेदन कर सकता है।

इसमें गेस्ट का प्रावधान नहीं : सिंह
पॉलिसी में कुछ बदलाव किया गया है। इसमें एडहॉक शिक्षकों को भी शामिल किया है। अभी गेस्ट टीचर के ट्रांसफर का प्रावधान नहीं रखा गया है। -महावीर सिंह, एसीएस, शिक्षा विभाग।

