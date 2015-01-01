पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गतिरोध जारी है:समाधान के लिए चौबीसों घंटे तैयार- पीएम मोदी, किसान नेताओं का आरोप- सिर्फ बातों में घुमा रही है सरकार

कुंडली बॉर्डर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुजरात के कच्छ में मंगलवार को किसानों से बातचीत करते प्रधानमंत्री मोदी।
  • आंदोलन से जुड़ीं तीन याचिकाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई आज, हादसे में तीन और किसानों की मौत
  • मृत किसानों को 20 दिसंबर को दी जाएगी श्रद्धांजलि

किसान आंदोलन के साथ ही वार्ता पर गतिरोध बरकरार है। इसी बीच मंगलवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी गुजरात के कच्छ में सिख समुदाय से मिले और किसानों के मुद्दे पर बात की। उन्होंने कहा कि कुछ लोग किसानों के कंधे पर बंदूक रखकर चला रहे हैं, मगर उन्हें किसान परास्त करके रहेगा। सरकार किसानों की शंकाओं के समाधान के लिए चौबीसों घंटे तैयार है।

पीएम ने कहा कि अगर कोई आपसे दूध लेने का कॉन्ट्रैक्ट करता है, तो क्या भैंस लेकर चला जाता है? दूसरी तरफ कुंडली बॉर्डर पर संयुक्त मोर्चा ने दिल्ली और नोएडा के बीच चिल्ला बॉर्डर को बुधवार से पूरी तरह बंद करने की योजना बनाई। मीटिंग के बाद किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि यह सरकार चुनकर भारी गलती हो गई। वह समाधान की जगह बातों को घुमा रही है। सरकार चाहती है कि लिखित जवाब दें तो एक लाइन में लिख कर दे देंगे कि हम उनका प्रपोजल रद्द करते हैं।

वहीं निर्णय लिया है कि आंदोलन के दौरान जिन किसानों की मौत हुई है, उन्हें देशभर में 20 दिसंबर को सुबह 11 से दोपहर 1 बजे तक श्रद्धांजलि दी जाएगी। साथ ही उनके परिवार वालों की आर्थिक मदद की जाएगी। वहीं, मंगलवार को भी कुंडली बॉर्डर पर एक व करनाल में सड़क हादसे में दो किसानों की मौत हो गई। अब तक 16 किसान जान गंवा चुके हैं। उधर, किसान आंदोलन से जुड़ीं तीन याचिकाओं पर बुधवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनवाई करेगा।

पीएम बोले- भड़का रहा विपक्ष, राहुल ने कहा- विराेध करने पर खालिस्तानी कहते हैं

  • पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि विपक्ष द्वारा किसानों को गुमराह करने की कोशिश चल रही है। उन्हें डराया जा रहा है कि नए सुधारों के बाद किसानों की जमीन पर दूसरे कब्जा कर लेंगे।
  • सूक्ष्म, लघु और मध्यम उद्यम मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने कहा कि सरकार कृषि कानूनों के बारे में किसानों के अच्छे सुझावों को स्वीकार करने के लिए तैयार है।
  • कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार के लिए किसानों का विरोध करना खालिस्तानी होना होता है।

साजिश: पद्मश्री अवाॅर्डी किसान को कनाडा से मिली धमकी

राई के पद्मश्री किसान कंवल सिंह चौहान को कनाडा से धमकी मिली है। चौहान ने कुंडली थाने में दी शिकायत में कहा है कि उन्हें रात एक बजे विदेशी नंबर से फोन आया था। उधर से कहा कि जमीर अापने कितने में बेचा। आंदोलन के बाद आपकी बारी है। आपके यहां किसान ठंड से मर रहे हैं। ऐसा न हो कि अगला नंबर आपका हो। चौहान ने हाल ही में कृषि मंत्री तोमर से मिलकर नए कृषि कानूनों का समर्थन किया था। उन्होंने एमएसपी पर गारंटी की मांग भी की थी।

असली किसान संगठनों से वार्ता जारी रहेगी : तोमर

मंगलवार को भारतीय किसान यूनियन (किसान) के नेताओं से केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने कृषि भवन में बातचीत की। इसके बाद किसानों ने कहा कि उन्होंने तीनों कृषि कानूनों का समर्थन किया है। साथ ही कहा कि अब तक उन्हें भ्रमित किया जा रहा था। इस मुलाकात के बाद तोमर ने कहा है कि जो असली यूनियन हैं, उनसे हमारी वार्ता जारी रहेगी और एमएसपी भी पहले की तरह ही चलता रहेगा। जो संशोधन जरूरी हैं, उन पर हम विचार को अब भी तैयार हैं।

हमला: सुखबीर ने भाजपा को ही बताया असली टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग

एनडीए के सबसे पुराने साथी रहे शिरोमणि अकाली दल के प्रमुख सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने भाजपा को ही ‘असली टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग’ बताया है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि भाजपा ने बेशर्मी से मुसलमानों के खिलाफ हिंदुओं को उकसाया। अब सिखों के खिलाफ हिंदुओं को खड़ा कर रही है। वह पंजाब को सांप्रदायिक आग की ओर ढकेल रही है। बादल ने कहा कि जो सरकार के खिलाफ बोलता है, उसे वह ‘टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग’ बताती है।

