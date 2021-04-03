पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पैदल मार्च:भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा के नेतृत्व में बारिश के बीच राजभवन तक पैदल मार्च निकाला

राजधानी हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
राजभवन तक पैदल मार्च निकाल रहे कांग्रेस के विधायकों को रोकती पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
राजभवन तक पैदल मार्च निकाल रहे कांग्रेस के विधायकों को रोकती पुलिस।
  • कांग्रेस विधायकों की चौथी बार भी राज्यपाल से नहीं हुई मुलाकात

कांग्रेस विधायकों ने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और नेता प्रतिपक्ष भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा के नेतृत्व में राजभवन तक पैदल मार्च किया। मार्च को राजभवन के पास पुलिस ने बैरीकेटिंग करके रोक दिया। बारिश के बीच कांग्रेस विधायक राजभवन के पास बैरीकेटिंग पर खड़े रहे। चौथी बार भी राज्यपाल से मुलाकात नहीं हुई।

इस दौरान भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने कहा कि वे लगातार राज्यपाल से मिलने के लिए वक्त देने की मांग कर रहे हैं। क्योंकि प्रजातंत्र में सत्तापक्ष और प्रतिपक्ष दोनों का अपना-अपना महत्व है। जनता की आवाज़ राज्यपाल तक पहुंचाना प्रतिपक्ष का संवैधानिक अधिकार और प्रतिपक्ष की बात सुनना राज्यपाल का कर्तव्य है। भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने कहा कि कांग्रेस राज्यपाल से विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र बुलने की मांग कर रही है। ताकि प्रदेश के मौजूदा हालात और किसानों के मुद्दे पर चर्चा की जा सके।

इस सत्र में कांग्रेस एपीएमसी एक्ट में एमएसपी गारंटी का संशोधन और सरकार के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाएगी। क्योंकि बीजेपी-जेजेपी गठबंधन सरकार जनता का विश्वास खो चुकी है। हुड्डा ने कहा कि इस्तीफा ना देकर अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर सरकार के खिलाफ मतदान करना चाहिए, वो इस्तीफा देकर मतदान से बच रहे हैं और जिन्हें जनभावनाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए सरकार से इस्तीफा देना चाहिए था, वो कुर्सी से चिपके हुए हैं।

अभय चौटाला के इस्तीफे पर पूछे गए सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि साल 2000 में जब इनेलो सरकार के दौरान कंडेला में किसानों को गोलियों से भूना जा रहा था, तब उन्होंने इस्तीफा क्यों नहीं दिया। बेरी के विधायक एवं पूर्व स्पीकर डॉ. रघुबीर सिंह कादियान ने कहा कि प्रदेश के लोगों को भाजपा व जेजेपी विधायकों व नेताओं का विरोध करना चाहिए। इससे कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने का दबाव बनेगा।

