चर्चा का विषय बनी शादी:यादगार पल... दुल्हन को हेलिकॉप्टर में विदा करके ले गया दूल्हा; शगुन में लिया एक रुपया और नारियल

चरखी दादरी33 मिनट पहले
दूल्हा-दुल्हन दोनों के परिजनों ने हेलिकॉप्टर से विदाई के फैसले का स्वागत किया।
  • हेलिकॉप्टर मौसम खराब होने के चलते रात में नहीं आ पाया था
  • रात भर बारात दुल्हन के घर रुकी और अगली सुबह विदाई हुई

हरियाणा के चरखी दादरी जिले के उपमंडल बाढड़ा निवासी एक युवक ने अपनी शादी को इतना यादगार बनाया कि गांव वाले देखते ही रह गए। दुल्हन की खुशी का भी कोई ठिकाना नहीं रहा। वहीं अब यह शादी पूरे जिले में चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई है। यही नहीं युवक ने शादी की रस्में भी अनोखे तरीके से निभाईं।

गांव गोविंदपुरा निवासी संजीत कुमार की शादी गांव मांढी हरिया निवासी सतबीर सिंह की बेटी सोनिया के साथ तय हुई थी। 11 दिसंबर को शादी थी। संजीत दिल्ली के रोहिणी में रहते हैं और एक बिजनेसमैन हैं। जबकि लड़की के पिता पूर्व सैन्य अधिकारी हैं तथा वर्तमान में हरियाणा पुलिस में कार्यरत हैं।

हेलिकॉप्टर में विदाई होते देखकर दुल्हन की खुशी का भी ठिकाना नहीं रहा।
हेलिकॉप्टर में विदाई होते देखकर दुल्हन की खुशी का भी ठिकाना नहीं रहा।

दूल्हे संजीत ने इच्छा जताई कि वह दुल्हन को हेलिकॉप्टर में विदा करके लेकर जाएगा। उसकी इस इच्छा का दोनों पक्ष के लोगों ने मान रखा। संजीत ने जिला प्रशासन से बात करके हेलिकॉप्टर गांव में उतारने की मंजूरी ले ली। लेकिन हेलिकॉप्टर मौसम खराब होने के चलते रात में नहीं आ पाया।

परिजनों की सहमति से रात भर बारात दुल्हन के घर रुकी और अगली सुबह जैसे ही हेलिकॉप्टर आया, संजीत दुल्हन को विदा करके ले गया। गांव गोविंदपुरा में मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना व अन्य रस्में निभाने के बाद दोनों फिर हेलिकॉप्टर से ही गांव मांढी हरिया वापस आए।

पगफेरे की रस्म निभाकर हेलिकॉप्टर से ही दोनों दिल्ली रवाना हुए।
पगफेरे की रस्म निभाकर हेलिकॉप्टर से ही दोनों दिल्ली रवाना हुए।

यहां मायके में दुल्हन सोनिया की पगफेरे की रस्म हुई और फिर दोनों हेलिकॉप्टर से ही दिल्ली चले गए। इस दौरान गांव में हेलिकॉप्टर के आते ही काफी संख्या में ग्रामीणों की भीड़ भी एकत्रित हो गई। सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से बाढड़ा थाना पुलिस भी मौके पर ही मौजूद रही। फायर ब्रिगेड भी तैनात की गई थी।

इससे अलग दुल्हे ने अपने एक और फैसले से लड़की वालों का दिल जीत लिया। संजीत में शादी में शगुन में केवल एक रुपया व नारियल लेकर समाज को सकारात्मक संदेश भी दिया। दूल्हे के परिजनों ने रिश्ता तय करते हुए यह बात कही थी और इस रीत को आगे बढ़ाने को भी कहा था।

