  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Visibility Dropped To 50 Meters From Fog, Orange Alert Issued, Daytime Mercury At 12.3 Degrees

कोल्ड वार:धुंध से दृश्यता 50 मीटर तक रह गई, ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी, दिन का पारा 12.3 डिग्री पर

हरियाणाएक घंटा पहले
तस्वीर हिसार की।
  • रात का पारा 3.40 पर, सामान्य से 60 कम

प्रदेश में बुधवार को तेज शीतलहर के चलते अधिकतर जिलों में सिवियर कोल्ड डे रहा। सिरसा में दिन का तापमान 12.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया, जो सामान्य से 11 डिग्री कम है। वहीं, नारनौल में रात का तापमान 3.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 6 डिग्री कम है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के मुताबिक, जब दिन का तापमान सामान्य से 4.5 डिग्री कम हो और रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री से नीचे आ जाए तो कोल्ड डे कहलाता है।

वहीं, जब दिन का तापमान सामान्य से 6.5 डिग्री से कम हो जाए और रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री से नीचे रहे तो सीवियर कोल्ड डे माना जाता है। उधर, कई जिलों में गहरी धुंध छाने से दृश्यता 50 मीटर रह गई। सड़कों पर वाहन रेंगते नजर आए। 17 दिसंबर को सुबह कुछ इलाकों में गहरी से गहरी धुंध छा सकती है। मौसम विभाग ने ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी किया है। कहा है कि जरूरी हो तो ही घर से बाहर निकलें।

कहां कितना रहा तापमान

शहर रात दिन
नारनौल 3.4 17.6
हिसार 4.0 15.0
सिरसा 4.8 12.3
रेवाड़ी 5.0 14.6
अम्बाला 5.5 15.6
फरीदाबाद 5.5 17.0

भिवानी 5.9 21.6 कुरुक्षेत्र 6.5 14.5 रोहतक 7.0 14.9 करनाल 7.6 15.0 पानीपत 7.8 15.2

(पारा डिग्री सेल्सियस में)

आज छा सकती है गहरी धुंध

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, अगले 2 से 3 दिन में रात का तापमान 2-3 डिग्री तक कम होने की संभावना है। दिन का तापमान सामान्य से 7 डिग्री कम रह सकता है। पारा जमाव बिंदू तक भी जा सकता है। शीतलहर भी चलने के आसार हैं।

