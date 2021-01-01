पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई का खौफ:जागकर बीती किसानों की रात, खापें हुईं एकजुट तो कुंडली बॉर्डर पर एक हजार से अधिक ट्रैक्टर लेकर पहुंचे किसान

कुंडली बॉर्डर2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: जितेंद्र बूरा
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट, घर वापसी की निराशा सुबह सूर्य की किरणों के साथ आशा में बदल गई, राशन-पानी लेकर पहुंच रहे लोग

गुरुवार रात साढ़े 11 बजे का समय। कड़ाके की ठंड और धुंध के बीच कुंडली बॉर्डर पर किसान सड़कों पर घूमते हुए या अलाव जलाकर आपसी बातचीत कर रात गुजार रहे थे। इंटरनेट की बंद सेवाओं के बीच युवा वॉलंटियर घूमकर और फोन कॉल से संपर्क कर एक-दूसरे सिरे का माहौल जान रहे थे। एक तरह से जागकर रात बीती।

शुक्रवार की सुबह सूचनाएं मिलने लगी की हरियाणा के गांवों से भारी संख्या में ट्रैक्टरों में किसान फिर आंदोलन में पहुंच रहे हैं। घर वापसी की निराशा सुबह सूर्य की किरणों के साथ फिर आशा में बदल गई। खापों के समर्थन और गांव-गांव में हुई पंचायतों के बाद राशन-पानी लेकर एक हजार से अधिक ट्रैक्टरों में महिला एवं पुरुष किसान कुंडली बॉर्डर पर पहुंच गए हैं। कहीं-कहीं तो हर घर से भागीदारी का आह्वान किया गया। सुबह ही ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों में किसान भरकर पहुंचने लगे।

26 जनवरी के बाद से सोनीपत व कुंडली बॉर्डर क्षेत्र में इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद हैं। फोन कॉल और खबरों के माध्यम से पुलिस कार्रवाई के संदेश से गांव-गांव लोग आंदोलन के समर्थन में खड़े हो गए। सुबह 9 बजे के बाद सोनीपत में दहिया खाप के ग्रामीणों की सिसाना में पंचायत हुई। मलिक खापों के गांवों में पंचायतें हुईं।

आंतिल चौबीसी खाप प्रधान हवासिंह के नेतृत्व में नांगल खुर्द गांव में पंचायत की। फैसला हुआ कि राशन-पानी के साथ खाप लंगर सेवा भी चलाएंगी और गांवों से ट्रैक्टरों के साथ भागीदारी बढ़ेगी। आंदोलन स्थल पर पहुंचे सफीदों क्षेत्र से देशवाल खाप के किसानों ने तो टेंट लगाकर बाकायदा बैनर लगा दिया है कि जो नेता किसान आंदोलन का समर्थन करेगा, वही गांवों में बड़ेगा। यहां अलाव ताप रहे किसान ने कहा कि अब कानून वापसी तो ही घर वापसी। सोनीपत के बुटाना बारहा, मुडलाना बारहा के गांवों, भैंसवाल, ककरोई, जागसी सहित अनेक गांवों से किसान पहुंचे हैं।

सुबह ही बलदेव सिंह सिरसा ने मंच संभाल लिया था। इसके बाद जगह-जगह से सूचना आने लगी कि हरियाणा के गांव-गांव से ट्रैक्टर लेकर किसान पहुंच रहे हैं तो बलदेव सिंह खुद खुली जीप में उनकी आगवानी करने पहुंचे। मंच पर बार-बार हरियाणा को छोटा भाई बताते हुए वक्ताओं द्वारा आभार जताया जाता रहा।

पुलिस बैरिकेड के पीछे, विरोध करने वालों के बदले सुर

गुरुवार तक एक्शन मोड में दिखाई दे रही सीआरपीएफ और दिल्ली पुलिस शुक्रवार को माहाैल के अनुसार पीछे शांत खड़ी रही। बैरिकेड लगाकर दिल्ली की तरफ आवागमन बंद कर सुरक्षा जरूर बढ़ा दी है। कुंडली क्षेत्र के कुछ गांवों के लोग विरोध में उतरकर आंदोलन स्थल पर किसानों के साथ एक दिन पहले रास्ता खुलवाने को लेकर झड़प कर रहे थे।

शुक्रवार को मनौली गांव में भारतीय किसान संघ प्रदेश महामंत्री वीरेंद्र बढ़खालसा के नेतृत्व में बैठक हुई, लेकिन उनके सुर बदल गए। उन्होंने आंदोलनस्थल पर विरोध करने की बजाय गांवों में जागरूकता बैठक करने के बाद अगला फैसला लेने की बात कही। आंतिल खाप ने आंदोलन में कोई बाधा नहीं होने देने का फैसला किया है।

