गिरेगा पारा और बढ़ेगी ठिठुरन:हरियाणा में सक्रिय होगा पश्चिमी विक्षोभ, चल सकती हैं तेज चक्रवाती हवाएं, बारिश होने के बने आसार

चंडीगढ़8 मिनट पहले
हरियाणा में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होने से बारिश होने के आसार बन गए हैं।
  • कुछ जिलों में हल्की और एक-दो जिलों पर मध्यम बारिश होने की संभावना

देश में सर्दी का मौसम का शुरू हो चुका है और सवेरे-शाम ठिठुरन का अहसास लोगों को होने लगा है। हालांकि, दिन में मौसम सामान्य रहता है, लेकिन सुबह और शाम का पारा काफी गिरने लगा है। इसके चलते लोगों ने गर्म कपड़े भी पहनने शुरू कर दिए हैं।

मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक, इस सप्ताह हरियाणा में बारिश हो सकती है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ जम्मू कश्मीर के पास पहुंचने वाला है और इसके प्रभाव से हरियाणा तथा पंजाब पर चक्रवती हवाएं चल सकती हैं। इस वजह से पारा गिरेगा और ठिठुरन बढ़ सकती है।

मौसम विभाग ने 15 नवंबर को हरियाणा के कुछ जिलों में हल्की और एक-दो जिलों पर मध्यम बारिश होने की संभावना है। 17 नवंबर तक रुक-रुककर बारिश होती रहेगी। ऐसे में लोगों को एहतियात बरतने की जरूरत है। अपील की गई है कि लोग घरों बाहर कम ही निकलें।

