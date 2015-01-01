पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Weather Today: Partly Cloudy In Punjab; The Play Of Hide And Seek In The Clouds And Sun

सर्दी दिखा रही तेवर:पंजाब में छाए आंशिक बादल; बादलों और सूरज में चल रहा लुकाछिपी का खेल, शाम को बढ़ेगी ठिठुरन

चंडीगढ़30 मिनट पहले
पंजाब में शाम होते-होते फिर कोहरा छाने लगेगा, जिससे मौसम में ठिठुरन बढ़ेगी। -फाइल फोटो।
  • पिछले दो दिन से रात के पारे में कम गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है

पंजाब में बुधवार की सुबह घना कोहरा छाया और आंशिक बादल रहे। हालांकि दिन चढ़ते-चढ़ते हल्की धूप निकल गई, लेकिन बादलों और सूरज में लुका छिपी का यह खेल दिनभर चलता रहेगा। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि शाम होते-होते फिर कोहरा छाने लगेगा, जिससे मौसम में ठिठुरन बढ़ेगी।

सूबे में पिछले दो दिन से रात के पारे में कम गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, दिन-रात के पारे में गिरावट आने के आसार हैं। पीएयू मौसम विशेषज्ञ डॉ. केके गिल के मुताबिक न्यूनतम पारा 5 डिग्री के आसपास रहेगा।

मंगलवार को बठिंडा सबसे ठंडा स्थान रहा और वहां न्यूनतम तापमान 5.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। प्रदेश में औसत तापमान 22 डिग्री रहा, जो सामान्य से 3 डिग्री कम है। रात का पारा 12 से 13 डिग्री के बीच रहा, जो सामान्य से अभी 4 से 5 डिग्री तक अधिक चल रहा है।

