पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर:हरियाणा में खिली धूप; दिनभर साफ रहेगा मौसम और शाम को आंशिक बादल छाएंगे, सताएगी ठिठुरन

चंडीगढ़10 मिनट पहले
सुबह हरियाणा में घना कोहरा छाया रहा, लेकिन दिन चढ़ते-चढ़ते धूप निकल गई, जिससे लोगों को राहत मिली। - प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • पहाड़ी इलाकों में हो रही बर्फबारी से मैदानी इलाकों में कंपकंपी बढ़ने लगी है

पहाड़ी इलाकों में हो रही बर्फबारी से मैदानी इलाकों में कंपकंपी बढ़ने लगी है और मौसम में यह ठिठुरन लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। सवेरे-शाम कोहरा भी छाने लगा है। बुधवार की सुबह हरियाणा में घना कोहरा छाया रहा, लेकिन दिन चढ़ते-चढ़ते धूप निकल गई, जिससे लोगों को राहत मिली। दिन में भी मौसम साफ रहेगा, लेकिन मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार, शाम को आंशिक बादल छाएंगे, जिससे मौसम में ठिठुरन रहेगी।

मंगलवार को भी पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते दिनभर बादल छाए रहे। इससे रात का तापमान कुछ बढ़ गया है। रेवाड़ी में यह 6.5, फरीदाबाद में यह 6.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। हालांकि, यह सामान्य से 2 डिग्री कम है। वहीं, दिन का तापमान हिसार में 1.7 डिग्री गिरावट के साथ 22.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से 6 डिग्री कम रहा। रोहतक में यह 0.3 डिग्री गिरावट के साथ 21.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

कुछ इलाकों में शीतलहर का प्रकोप भी रहा। हरियाणा के हिसार में राज्य में सबसे कम न्यूनतम तापमान (5.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस) दर्ज किया गया। प्रदेश भर में नारनौल जिला में रात का तापमान सबसे कम दर्ज किया गया। इसके बाद रोहतक व हिसार में रात का तापमान सामान्य से नीचे व सबसे कम रहा। नारनौल में रात का तापमान 6.8 डिग्री दर्ज किया। रोहतक व हिसार का रात का तापमान 7.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया।

