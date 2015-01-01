पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued In Haryana, Visibility Reduced To 50 Meters Due To Dense Fog

सर्द हवाएं ठिठुरन और बढ़ाएंगी:हरियाणा में ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी; 5 दिन और चलेगी शीत लहर, घने कोहरे से दृश्यता रह गई 50 मीटर

चंडीगढ़5 मिनट पहले
बुधवार दोपहर को धूप तो निकली, मगर शीतलहर के कारण लोगों को ठंड से कोई राहत नहीं मिली।
  • 21 दिसंबर तक मौसम खुश्क रहने की संभावना, कहीं-कहीं आंशिक बादल भी छा सकते हैं
  • रात्रि तापमान में हल्की गिरावट रहेगी, सुबह एवं देर रात्रि घनी धुंध रहने की संभावना है

सर्द हवाओं ने हरियाणा में एकदम से ठिठुरन बढ़ा दी है और मौसम खुश्क बना हुआ है। घने कोहरे की वजह से दृश्यता भी 50 मीटर रह गई है। हालांकि बुधवार को धूप निकली, लेकिन रात होते-होते कंपकंपी बढ़ गई और वीरवार की सुबह भी घना कोहरा छाया रहा।

वहीं कृषि मौसम विज्ञानी डॉ. मदन खिचड़ ने बताया कि प्रदेश में शीत लहर 5 दिन और चलेगी। 21 दिसंबर तक मौसम खुश्क रहने की संभावना है। 20 व 21 दिसंबर को कहीं-कहीं आंशिक बादल भी छा सकते हैं। रात्रि तापमान में हल्की गिरावट व सुबह एवं देर रात्रि धुंध रहने की संभावना है।

बुधवार को हिसार में सीजन का दूसरा सबसे ठंडा दिन दर्ज किया गया। कड़ाके की ठंड में लोगों के हाथ-पैरों में गलन महसूस होने लगी है। बुधवार दोपहर को धूप तो निकली, मगर शीतलहर के कारण लोगों को ठंड से कोई राहत नहीं मिली। शाम चार बजे के बाद तापमान में और गिरावट दर्ज की गई।

हिसार में बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 7 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम रहकर 15 डिग्री तो न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से 5 डिग्री कम रहकर 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। सिरसा में दिन का तापमान 12.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया, जो सामान्य से 11 डिग्री कम है। नारनौल में रात का तापमान 3.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 6 डिग्री कम है।

मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के मुताबिक, जब दिन का तापमान सामान्य से 4.5 डिग्री कम हो और रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री से नीचे आ जाए तो कोल्ड डे कहलाता है। जब दिन का तापमान सामान्य से 6.5 डिग्री से कम हो जाए और रात का तापमान 10 डिग्री से नीचे रहे तो सीवियर कोल्ड डे माना जाता है। उधर, कई जिलों में गहरी धुंध छाने से दृश्यता 50 मीटर रह गई। सड़कों पर वाहन रेंगते नजर आए।

कहां कितना रहा तापमान

शहर रात दिन नारनौल 3.4 17.6 हिसार 4.0 15.0 सिरसा 4.8 12.3 रेवाड़ी 5.0 14.6 अम्बाला 5.5 15.6 फरीदाबाद 5.5 17.0

भिवानी 5.9 21.6 कुरुक्षेत्र 6.5 14.5 रोहतक 7.0 14.9 करनाल 7.6 15.0 पानीपत 7.8 15.2

(पारा डिग्री सेल्सियस में)

