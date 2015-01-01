पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहलवान जोड़ी का विवाहोत्सव:बजरंग पूनिया और संगीता फोगाट दोनों के घर हुई रस्में शुरू, देखें संगीता के बान की तस्वीरें

चरखी दादरी/सोनीपत3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हरियाणा की पहलवान जोड़ी बजरंग पूनिया और संगीता फोगाट। दोनों एक-दूसरे को काफी समय से जानते हैंं और दोनों परिवार की रजामंदी से शादी का फैसला लिया है।
  • शादी की तारीख 25 नवंबर तय हुई है, विवाह समारोह बेहद सादा होगा

हरियाणा की बजरंग पूनिया और संगीता फोगाट की पहलवान जोड़ी दोनों के घर शादी से पहले की रस्में शुरू हो चुकी हैं। शनिवार को चरखी दादरी के गांव बलाली में दंगल गर्ल संगीता फोगाट बान बैठी, वहीं बजरंग के घर भी यह रस्म बड़े धूमधाम से बनाई गई। शादी की तारीख 25 नवंबर तय हुई है एवं विवाह समारोह बेहद सादा होगा।

चरखी दादरी के गांव बलाली में बान की रस्म के दौरान संगीता फोगाट।
चरखी दादरी के गांव बलाली में बान की रस्म के दौरान संगीता फोगाट।

बता दें कि मूल रूप से झज्जर जिले के गांव खूड्‌डन के और इन दिनों सोनीपत में रह रहे पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया चरखी दादरी के गांव बलाली की संगीता काफी समय से एक-दूसरे से परिचित हैं। दोनों ने अपने दिल की बात परिजनों तक पहुंचाई, जिसके बाद परिजनों ने मिलकर उनके रिश्ते को सुखद परिणाम तक पहुंचाया। पिछले साल दोनों की शादी तय हुई थी। रोके की रस्में बजरंग के घर में निभाई गई थीं।

रोके की रस्म के दौरान बजरंग को शगुन देते संगीता फोगाट के पिता महावीर फोगाट और मां दया कौर। फाइल फोटो
रोके की रस्म के दौरान बजरंग को शगुन देते संगीता फोगाट के पिता महावीर फोगाट और मां दया कौर। फाइल फोटो

वहीं सगाई के लिए अलग से समारोह आयोजित किया जाना था, लेकिन अब वह भी नहीं होगा। शादी वाले दिन ही संगीता के घर सगाई की रस्में होंगी। बजरंग के पिता बलवान सिंह गांव खूड्डन व सोनीपत दोनों जगहों पर शादी के बड़े कार्यक्रम आयोजित करना चाहते थे, लेकिन कोरोना ने उनके अरमानों पर पानी फेर दिया है।

संगीता को बान बिठाने की रस्म निभाती परिवार की महिलाएं।
संगीता को बान बिठाने की रस्म निभाती परिवार की महिलाएं।

जब बलवान सिंह से इस बारे में बात की गई तो उन्होंने बताया कि अरमान तो अधूरे रह जाएंगे, लेकिन कोरोना नियमों का पालन करना ज्यादा जरूरी है। क्योंकि स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखना अनिवार्य है। जब कोरोना खत्म हो जाएगा तो बजरंग की शादी की खुशी में बहुत बड़ा समारोह आयोजित करूगा।

बड़ी बहन गीता के साथ बैठी संगीता हल्दी लगे हाथ दिखाती हुई।
बड़ी बहन गीता के साथ बैठी संगीता हल्दी लगे हाथ दिखाती हुई।

शगुन में सिर्फ 1 रुपया लेंगे बजरंग
पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया और संगीता फोगाट अपनी शादी को सभी के लिए मिसाल बनाएंगे। इसके लिए दोनों ने मिलकर एक बड़ा फैसला लिया है। उनके इस निर्णय में परिजन भी साथ हैं। परिजनों के मुताबिक बजरंग पूनिया और संगीता फोगाट सिर्फ एक रुपए में शादी करेंगे और वह दहेज के सख्त खिलाफ हैं, इसीलिए उन्होंने दहेज न लेने की बात कही है। वहीं शादी में सात नहीं आठ फेरे लिए जाएंगे। 8वां फेरा बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ के नाम का होगा।

