पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • While Checking, Kaithal Police Man Slapped The Young Boy, Shopkeepers Creat Ruckus In Market

एक्शन पर रिएक्शन:चेकिंग करते हुए पीसीआर कर्मचारी ने युवक को जड़े थप्पड़, विरोध में दुकानदारों ने जमकर काटा बवाल

कैथल5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई थप्पड़ मारने की घटना
  • मास्क व हेलमेट न लगाने पर पुलिस कर्मचारियों ने रोका था युवक को
  • सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई घटना, थप्पड़ मारते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं कर्मचारी

चेकिंग करते हुए युवक को थप्पड़ जड़ना पीसीआर पर तैनात पुलिस कर्मचारी को महंगा पड़ गया। इस घटना ने जमकर बवाल भी कराया। मामला हरियाणा में कैथल जिले का है। कबूतर चौक पर चेकिंग के दौरान पीसीआर पुलिस कर्मचारियों ने एक युवक को मास्क व हेलमेट न लगाने पर थप्पड़ जड़ दिए।

यह घटना चौक पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई, जिसमें पुलिस कर्मचारी युवक को थप्पड़ मारते हुए साफ दिख रहे हैं। वहीं इस घटना के विरोध में चौक पर बनी दुकानों के मालिकों ने जमकर बवाल काटा। हंगामा बढ़ता देखकर थाना सिटी एसएचओ मौके पर पहुंचे और उन्होंने थप्पड़ मारने की घटना को सिरे से नकारा।

बाजार में हंगामा करते दुकानदार
बाजार में हंगामा करते दुकानदार

एसएचओ ने कहा कि आपसी कहासुनी हो गई थी, जिसको अब सुलझा लिया गया है। जबकि युवक को थप्पड़ मारने की पूरी घटना वहां लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई है, जिसमें साफ तौर पर दिख रहा है कि दो पुलिस कर्मी एक स्कूटी सवार युवक को रोकते हैं और फिर दोनों कर्मचारी उसे थप्पड़ मारते हैं।

बता दें कि सेवा सुरक्षा सहयोग का नारा देने वाली हरियाणा पुलिस के कर्मचारियों का यह रवैया पहली बार दिखाई नहीं दिया है। इससे पहले भी हरियाणा पुलिस द्वारा लोगों के साथ दुर्व्यवहार किए जाने के मामले सामने आते रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंPSLV-C49 रॉकेट से रडार इमेजिंग सैटेलाइट की सफल लॉन्चिंग, 9 विदेशी उपग्रह भी भेजे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें