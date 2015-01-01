पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा में 4 अहम बिल पास:आधी पंचायतों में महिलाओं का राज, वोटर्स को मिला सरपंच को हटाने का भी अधिकार

हरियाणा28 मिनट पहले
हरियाणा विधानसभा (फाइल फोटो)
  • 50% पंचायतें, ब्लाॅक समिति व जिला परिषद महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित
  • सीधे चुने मेयर, चेयरमैन के खिलाफ भी लाया जा सकेगा अविश्वास प्रस्ताव

(मनोज कुमार) विधानसभा में शुक्रवार को 4 अहम बिल पास हुए। पहला- पंचायती राज संस्थाओं में 50% सीटें महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित होंगी। पंच, सरपंच, और ब्लॉक समिति, जिला परिषद के सदस्यों-चेयरमैनों के लिए यह प्रावधान किया है। यह नियम ऑड-ईवन के अनुसार लागू होगा। पंचायतों व वार्डों को कोड नंबर दिए जाएंगे। पहले चुनाव में सम संख्या वाले वार्डों व ग्राम पंचायतों में महिलाएं चुनाव मैदान में उतरेंगी। दूसरा- पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के लिए राइट-टू-रिकॉल विधेयक पास किया है।

अब सरपंच, ब्लॉक समिति व जिला परिषद सदस्यों को अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाकर बीच में भी हटाया जा सकेगा। देश में ऐसा बिल लाने वाला हरियाणा पहला राज्य है। तीसरा- पंचायती राज संस्थाओं में बीसी-ए वर्ग को 8% आरक्षण मिलेगा। ग्राम पंचायत, ब्लॉक समितियों व जिला परिषदों में कम से कम एक वार्ड इनके लिए आरक्षित रहेगा। आरक्षण पर हर वर्ष समीक्षा होगी। चौथा- जिन नगर निगमों में मेयर, नगर परिषद व नगरपालिकाओं में चेयरमैन सीधे चुने जाएंगे, उनके खिलाफ भी अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाया जा सकेगा। अविश्वास प्रस्ताव तभी आएगा, जब 50% सदस्य लिखित में देंगे। तीन चौथाई मतों से मेयर, चेयरमैन हटाए जा सकेंगे।

महिलाओं को 50% आरक्षण

पहले चुनाव में सम संख्या वाले वार्डों, पंचायतों में महिलाएं लड़ेंगी

महिलाओं के लिए सीटें तय करने का क्या फॉर्मूला होगा?

ऑड-ईवन फॉर्मूला लागू होगा। पहले चुनाव में सम संख्या वाले वार्ड, ग्राम पंचायत, पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद से महिलाएं चुनाव लड़ेंगी। अगले चुनाव में विषम संख्या वाले वार्ड व पंचायत महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित होंगी। यानी पहले चुनाव में जिन वार्ड/पंचायत में महिला उम्मीदवार लड़ेंगी। अगली बार उनसे अलग वार्ड/पंचायतें महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित होंगी। वार्डों की संख्या हर 10 साल पर जनगणना के अनुसार बदली जा सकती है।

आरक्षित सीटों के अलावा अन्य पर महिला लड़ सकेंगी?

नहीं। महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित वार्डों/पंचायतों के अलावा अन्य वार्ड/पंचायतों में महिलाएं चुनाव में नहीं उतर सकेंगी। जिस पंचायत/वार्ड में पहले चुनाव में महिलाएं लड़ेंगी, वहां अगले चुनाव में पुरुष लड़ेंगे।

सरपंचों के लिए सम-विषम फॉर्मूला कैसे तय होगा?

ग्राम पंचायतों को कोड नंबर दिए जाएंगे। इसके अनुसार सरपंच के लिए महिला और पुरुषों की सीटें तय होंगी।

ब्लॉक समितियों, जिला परिषदों के चेयरमैन कैसे तय होंगे?

उपर्युक्त सभी फॉर्मूले पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद के चेयरमैन पर भी लागू होंगे। इन पदों पर भी ऑड-ईवन के अनुसार महिला व पुरुष चेयरमैन बनेंगे। एक बार महिला व एक बार पुरुष चेयरमैन बनेंगे।

राइट-टू-रिकॉल विधेयक

एक साल में एक बार लाया जा सकेगा अविश्वास प्रस्ताव

सरपंच के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव कैसे ला सकेंगे?

33% मतदाता अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाने के लिए लिखित पत्र संबंधित अधिकारी को देंगे। प्रस्ताव बीडीपीओ और सीईओ के पास जाएगा।

क्या गांव में दोबारा मतदान कराया जाएगा?

संबंधित अधिकारी ग्राम सभा की बैठक बुलाकर 2 घंटे चर्चा कराएंगे। बैठक के बाद गुप्त मतदान कराया जाएगा। यदि 67% ग्रामीणों ने सरपंच के खिलाफ मतदान किया तो वह पदमुक्त हो जाएगा।

कितने दिन बाद अविश्वास प्रस्ताव ला सकेंगे?

राइट-टू रिकॉल के तहत सरपंच चुने जाने के एक साल बाद अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाया जा सकेगा।

अविश्वास प्रस्ताव गिरता है तो दोबारा कब ला सकेंगे?

यदि सरपंच के विरोध में निर्धारित दो तिहाई मत नहीं पड़ते हैं तो अगले एक साल तक दोबारा अविश्वास प्रस्ताव नहीं लाया जा सकेगा। इस तरह ‘राइट टू रिकॉल’ साल में सिर्फ एक बार ही लाया जा सकेगा।

ब्लॉक समितियों व जिप के सदस्यों पर कैसे लागू होगा?

राइट-टू रिकॉल का नियम ब्लॉक समिति व जिला परिषद सदस्यों पर भी सरपंच की तरह ही लागू होगा। जिला परिषद व ब्लॉक समिति में नामित 50% सदस्यों की मांग पर अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाया जाएगा। इसके बाद 30 दिन के अंदर गुप्त मतदान होगा।

राज्यपाल ने मंजूरी दी तो फरवरी में होने वाले चुनावों में लागू हो सकते हैं नए नियम

हरियाणा विधानसभा के रिटायर्ड एडिशनल सेक्रेट्री रामनारायण यादव कहते हैं कि अगले साल फरवरी तक पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के चुनाव होने हैं। यदि इससे पहले राज्यपाल विधेयकों पर मुहर लगाते हैं तो इसी चुनाव से ये नियम लागू हो जाएंगे।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू (प्रतिभा सुमन, पूर्व चेयरपर्सन, महिला आयोग)

महिलाओं की जगह पति या प्रतिनिधियों की नहीं मानी जाए

50% आरक्षण से महिलाओं को आगे आने का और मौका मिलेगा। लेकिन, अभी अनेक मामलों में महिलाओं की जगह पति, बेटे या अन्य पुरुष प्रतिनिधि काम करते हैं। यह रुकना चाहिए। इसके लिए अधिकारियों को संबंधित क्षेत्र की महिला प्रतिनिधि की सिफारिश ही माननी चाहिए, न कि उनके प्रतिनिधि की। इससे महिलाएं आगे आ सकेंगी। कई महिलाएं हैं, जो क्षेत्र के लिए काम करना चाहती हैं। पर रूढिवादी परंपरा रोक लेती हैं। ऐसे में परिवार व समाज को भी काम करने की आजादी देनी होगी। सरकार का मकसद महिलाओं को आगे लाने का है। यह ऐसे ही पूरा होगा। अब पढ़ी-लिखी महिलाएं आगे आ रही हैं। इसमें आरक्षण से पहले से और फर्क पड़ेगा।

