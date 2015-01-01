पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहनाई बजनी थी मातम छा गया:दुल्हा बनने से पहले चली गई जान, शॉपिंग करके लौट रहे युवक की बाइक कैंटर से टकराई, दोस्त भी नहीं रहा

सिरसा8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खड़े कैंटर में जा घुसी बाइक, दो युवकों की मौत
  • 25 नवंबर को होनी थी शादी, शॉपिंग करग्र दोस्तों के साथ लौट रहा था
  • एक युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल है, अग्रोहा मेडिकल कॉले रेफर किया गया

घर में शादी की शहनाई बजाने की तैयारियां चल रही थीं कि सड़क हादसे में युवक की मौत ही गई। वह दूल्हा बनने के लिए शॉपिंग करने के लिए दोस्तों के साथ गया था। लौटते समय उसकी बाइक कैंटर से जा भिड़ी। हादसा सिरसा जिले के गांव पिनहारी में मंगलवार देर रात हुआ।

हादसे में युवक और उसके दोस्त की मौत हुई है। वहीं एक युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल है, जिसे अग्रोहा मेडिकल कॉलेज रेफर कर दिया गया है। मृतकों की पहचान पंजाब के गांव हीरेवाला मानसा निवासी गुरसेवक सिंह व इलाहाबाद निवासी प्रशांत शुक्ला के रूप में हुई।

जटाना खुर्द झुनीर निवासी परविंद्र सिंह घायल है। तीनों युवक एक फाइनेंस कंपनी में काम करते थे। गुरसेवक की शादी 25 नवंबर को होनी थी। इसी सिलसिले में वह प्रशांत और परविंद्र के साथ शॉपिंग करने निकला था, लेकिन लौटते समय हादसा हो गया।

हादसे के बाद कैंटर चालक फरार हो गया। राहगीरों ने हादसे की सूचना पुलिस को दी। थाना सिरसा पुलिस टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शवों को कब्जे में लिया और घायल युवक को अस्पताल पहुंचाया। पुलिस ने मृतकों के परिजनों के बयान लेकर अज्ञात चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

