बैठक:खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी ने स्कूल मुखिया को आने वाली समस्याओं के बारे में दिए दिशा निर्देश

अलेवा20 मिनट पहले
अलेवा. मीटिंग में भाग लेते विभिन्न सरकारी स्कूलों के मुखिया।

खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय नगूरां में मंगलवार को स्कूल मुखिया की बैठक हुई। इसकी अध्यक्षता खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी सुरेश जाजवान ने की। बैठक का मुख्य उद्देश्य अवसर एप, समीक्षा एप, निष्ठा ट्रेनिंग से संबंधित बातों पर विस्तार से चर्चा की गई। खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी ने एनएनएमएस, एनटीएस, पीएफएमएस और इसके अतिरिक्त अतिथि अध्यापकों का बढ़ा हुआ डीए देने की बात कही।

खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी ने शिक्षा के स्तर को ऊंचा उठाने के लिए सभी स्कूल मुखिया को विस्तारपूर्वक बतलाया। स्कूलों में आने वाली समस्याओं के मामले में मुखिया को दिशा निर्देश दिए। इस मौके कृष्ण रोहिला, जयप्रकाश मित्तल, संतोष, कृष्ण नेहरा और कार्यालय का स्टाफ उपस्थित रहे।

फर्जी दस्तावेज से बुढ़ापा पेंशन लेने वालों को रिकवरी के दिए नोटिस

रजाना कलां गांव में फर्जी दस्तावेज के सहारे बुढ़ापा पेंशन लेने वाले व्यक्तियों को अब समाज कल्याण विभाग ने रिकवरी के नोटिस दिए हैं। इन नोटिस में एक सप्ताह के अंदर पिछले दिनों में ली गई बुढ़ापा पेंशन राशि वापस विभाग में जमा कराने के आदेश दिए हैं। नोटिस में कहा गया है कि यदि उन्होंने ऐसा नहीं किया फिर विभाग उनके खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई करेगा।

बता दें कि गांव के दलबीर द्वारा आरटीआई के तहत ली जानकारी में इस फर्जीवाड़े का खुलासा हुआ था। इसमें गांव के 74 व्यक्तियों पर फर्जी दस्तावेज के सहारे पेंशन लेने का आरोप है। मामला उजागर होने के बाद विभाग ने संबंधित व्यक्तियों की पेंशन काट दी थी। जिला समाज कल्याण अधिकारी सरोज देवी ने बताया कि फर्जी दस्तावेज के सहारे बुढ़ापा पेंशन लेने वालों की पहले ही पेंशन काट दी गई थी।

