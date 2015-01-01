पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रामीण परेशान:सीएचसी बनने के बाद भी मरीजों को नहीं मिल रही इलाज की सुविधा

अलेवा7 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा ग्रामीण अंचल के लोगों को घर के नजदीक ही मुफ्त में स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं देने के लिए अलेवा में पीएचसी को अपग्रेड कर सीएचसी का दर्जा दे दिया है, लेकिन सीएचसी बनने के बाद भी ग्रामीण मरीजों को इसमें एक्स-रे व टेस्ट कराने तक की सुविधा नहीं मिल रही है। सरकार ने सीएचसी का निर्माण ताे करा दिया लेकिन इसमें चार एमओ समेत काफी रिक्त पड़े कर्मचारियों के पदों पर नियुक्ति नहीं की गई है। सरकार के इस रवैये से ग्रामीणों में सरकार व स्वास्थ्य विभाग के प्रति गहरा रोष है।

विभिन्न गांवों के ग्रामीण राजबीर, अनिल, दिलबाग, रामनिवास, सोनू, कर्मबीर, सतीश, पवन, मोहन, राजकुमार व राजेंद्र ने बताया कि बेशक सरकार द्वारा पीएचसी को सीएचसी का दर्जा दे दिया गया हो, लेकिन इसमें मरीजों काे एक्स-रे व टेस्ट कराने की सुविधा भी नहीं मिल पा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार द्वारा सीएचसी में स्टाफ की नियुक्ति न कर ग्रामीणों को निजी अस्पतालों से मरीजों का इलाज कराने के लिए मजबूर किया जा रहा है।

ग्रामीणों ने सरकार एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के उच्च अधिकारियों से सीएचसी में चार एमओ समेत विभिन्न कर्मचारियों के पदों पर नियुक्ति कराने की मांग की है। एसएमओ चांदबाला चहल के अनुसार सीएचसी में चार एमओ व अन्य स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों के रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति कराने को लेकर कार्यालय द्वारा लिस्ट सीएमओ को भेज दी गई है। इसमें चार एमओ, फार्मासिस्ट व लैब टेक्नीशियन समेत कई कर्मचारियों के खाली पदों पर नियुक्ति कराने के लिए लिखा गया है।

जिले में चिकित्सकों की कमी
जिले में ही नहीं, बल्कि पूरे प्रदेश के सरकारी अस्पतालों में चिकित्सकों की भारी कमी है। अलेवा सीएचसी में एमओ समेत विभिन्न पदों पर स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की नियुक्ति सरकार व स्वास्थ्य विभाग के उच्च अधिकारियों द्वारा की जानी है। इसके लिए कार्यालय की तरफ से सरकार व स्वास्थ्य विभाग के उच्च अधिकारियों को रिपाेर्ट भेज दी गई है। -डॉ. मनजीत सिंह, सिविल सर्जन जींद

