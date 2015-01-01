पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से बाइकसवार की माैत

अलेवा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जींद-असंध मार्ग पर हसनपुर के पास नगूरां की तरफ से आ रही एक बाइक को मंगलवार सुबह लगभग साढ़े 6 बजे एक अज्ञात वाहन ने टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में बाइकसवार हसनपुर निवासी 24 वर्षीय युवक की मौत हो गई है। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए जींद के नागरिक अस्पताल भेज दिया है। पुलिस ने मृतक युवक के पिता के बयान पर अज्ञात वाहन चालक के खिलाफ लापरवाही से गाड़ी चलाने का केस दर्ज किया है।

पुलिस को दिए बयान मे हसनपुर निवासी रामपत ने बताया कि मंगलवार सुबह करीब 6:30 बजे 24 वर्षीय बेटा मनोज घर से बाइक पर एक अन्य युवक के साथ सवार होकर जींद के लिए निकला था। जींद जाते समय कागजात आदि घर पर भूलने के कारण वह साथ गए युवक को बाइक से नगूरां उतारकर वापस घर आ रहा था कि गांव के पास अज्ञात वाहन ने बाइक को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी जिससे बेटे की मौत हो गई। जांचकर्ता एएसआई राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस ने मृतक के पिता के बयान पर अज्ञात वाहन चालक के खिलाफ लापरवाही से गाड़ी चलाने का केस दर्जकर शव का पोस्टमार्टम करा परिजनों को सौंप दिया है।

निजी अस्पताल में दवा लेने गई बुजुर्ग महिला की ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से मौत

शहर के रोहतक रोड स्थित निजी अस्पताल में दवाई लेने गई स्कूल पिंडारा निवासी 60 वर्षीय महिला की ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से मौत हो गई। उसकी पहचान पिंडारा गांव की किताबों देवी के तौर पर हुई। पति महाबीर ने बताया कि पत्नी को पेट में परेशानी थी। सोमवार को उसकी पत्नी रोहतक रोड स्थित एक निजी अस्पताल में दवाई लेने गई थी। जब वह मिनी बाइपास पर जींद-पानीपत रेलवे लाइन पर लघु शंका के लिए रेलवे लाइन पर बैठ गई। इस दौरान ट्रेन आ गई और वह उसकी चपेट में आ गई। जीआरपी थाना प्रभारी देवेंद्र ने बताया कि सिविल अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें