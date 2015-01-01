पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:ट्रक चालकों से मांग रहे थे 1-1 हजार ट्रैफिक थाना प्रभारी, वीडियो वायरल, डीआईजी ने किया सस्पेंड

जींद16 मिनट पहले
आउटर ट्रैफिक थाना प्रभारी सब इंस्पेक्टर कुलवंत सिंह द्वारा ट्रक चालकों से अवैध वसूली करने का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होने के बाद उन्हें बुधवार को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है। इस संबंध में डीआईजी ओपी नरवाल ने आदेश जारी किए हैं। इससे पहले डीआईजी ने वायरल हुए वीडियो की डीएसपी धर्मबीर खर्ब को जांच करने के आदेश दिए थे। जांच रिपोर्ट के बाद डीआईजी ने सब इंस्पेक्टर कुलवंत सिंह को सस्पेंड कर दिया और विभागीय जांच के आदेश दिए हैं।

वायरल हुए वीडियो में आउटर ट्रैफिक थाना प्रभारी कुलवंत सिंह अपनी टीम के साथ पंजाब की और जाने वाले वाहनों को रोक रहे हैं। इसके बाद ट्रक चालकों से वे ओवरलोडिंग होने के नाम पर एक-एक हजार रुपए देने की डिमांड कर रहे हैं। इस दौरान ट्रक चालक एक-एक हजार रुपए की राशि को ज्यादा बता रहे हैं और उसे कम करने की गुहार लगा रहे हैं।

आउटर ट्रैफिक थाना प्रभारी एक हजार रुपए की राशि देने पर ही अड़े हुए हैं और चालान करने की धमकी दे रही हैं। ट्रक चालकों द्वारा काफी गुहार लगाने के बाद 400-400 रुपए में सौदेबाजी तय हो जाती है। ट्रक चालकों द्वारा इसकी पूरी वीडियो बनाई गई और इसमें सब इंस्पेक्टर कुलवंत सिंह पैसे लेते हुए साफ दिखाई दे रहे हैं।

डीआईजी ने आउटर ट्रैफिक प्रभारी सब इंस्पेक्टर कुलवंत सिंह को सस्पेंड कर जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई पैसे लेने की वीडियो के बाद यह कार्रवाई की गई है। अमित कुमार, पुलिस पीआरओ जींद।

