पेटीएम नंबर और ओटीपी नंबर पूछकर की ठगी:धोखाधड़ी कर दो बैंक खातों से ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर किए 1 लाख

जींद2 घंटे पहले
  पेटीएम नंबर और ओटीपी नंबर पूछकर की ठगी

अज्ञात व्यक्ति ने ओटीपी नंबर पूछकर एक व्यक्ति के 2 बैंकखातों से एक लाख रुपए आॅनलाइन ट्रांसफर कर लिए। बाद में पैसे निकाले जाने का मैसेज आया तो मामले की पुलिस को शिकायत दी गई। पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया है। अर्बन एस्टेट निवासी मदन लाल ने सिविल लाइन थाना पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उनके जींद और चंडीगढ़ के कोटेक महिंद्रा बैंक में खाते खुलवाए हुए हैं।

7 नवंबर सुबह करीब साढ़े 8 बजे एक व्यक्ति की कॉल आई और उसने खुद को पंडित बताया। उसने सोचा कि यह सफीदों वाला पंडित है जो कि उनका जानकार है। उसके बाद उसने 25 हजार रुपए की पेमेंट ट्रांसफर करने के लिए पेटीएम नंबर मांगा। इस पर उन्होंने पेटीएम नंबर दे दिया। इसके बाद अज्ञात ने खाते में 2 रुपए डाल दिए। फिर पूछा की 2 रुपए भेजे हैं आ गए क्या। जब उन्होंने हां की तो अज्ञात ने कहा कि कोई ओटीपी नंबर आया होगा वो नंबर बताओ।

फिर वह 25 हजार रुपए ट्रांसफर कर देगा। उसके द्वारा ओटीपी नंबर बताते ही दोनों खातों से कुल एक लाख रुपए ट्रांसफर कर लिया। बाद में पता चला कि वह तो कोई अज्ञात व्यक्ति था। जिसने उनके साथ धोखाधड़ी की है। जांच अधिकारी एएसआई वीरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस ने इस मामले में अज्ञात के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

हर माह हो रही ठगी, एक भी गुत्थी सुलझी नहीं

जिले में ऑनलाइन ठगी के हर महीने 15 से 20 मामले विभिन्न पुलिस थानों में दर्ज हो रहे हैं। लेकिन पुलिस इनमें से एक भी मामले की गुत्थी को सुलझा नहीं पा रही। इसका बड़ा कारण यह है कि पुलिस ऑनलाइन ठगी मामले में सुलझाने में तकनीक के मामले में सक्षम नहीं है। ऑनलाइन ठगी करने वाले दूसरे बड़े शहरों में बैठकर अंजाम देते हैं और पुलिस उन तक पहुंच नहीं पाती। इतना नहीं पुलिस ऑनलाइन ठगी के मामलों को गंभीरता से भी नहीं लेती। केस दर्ज करने के बाद उस पर कोई भी कार्रवाई नहीं होती।

