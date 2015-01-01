पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:झांझकलां में व्यक्ति पर हमला करने के 10 आरोपी गिरफ्तार

जींद30 मिनट पहले
झांझ कलां में व्यक्ति का रास्ता रोककर लाठी-डंडों से हमला करने के आरोपी रामपाल, रघुबीर, अशोक, सुरेंद्र, बलकार, सुरेश, रूपेंद्र, अंकित कुमार, अनीष उर्फ अनीप, राजेश को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने सभी आरोपियों को कोर्ट में पेश किया। जहां से उन्हें जेल भेज दिया गया। झांझ कलां गांव के बलबीर सिंह ने सदर थाना पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया था कि 5 अक्टूबर शाम को वह किसी कार्य से गांव में गया हुआ था।

इस दौरान गांव के ही सुरेंद्र, बलकार, रघुबीर, अनीष, अशोक, सुरेश, रामबीर, रूपेंद्र, रामफल और अंकित ने उसको रास्ता रोककर उस पर लाठी-डंडों से हमला कर दिया था। इससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया था। आसपास के लोगों ने शोर सुनकर मौके पर पहुंचकर हमलावरों के चंगुल से छुड़ाया था।

सदर पुलिस ने इस मामले में 10 लोगों को नामजद कर उनके खिलाफ रास्ता रोकने और लाठी-डंडों से हमला करने के आरोप में विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी थी। जांच अधिकारी एएसआई प्रेमस्वरूप ने बताया कि पुलिस ने इस मामले में सुरेंद्र, बलकार, रघुबीर, अनीष, अशोक, सुरेश, रामबीर, रूपेंद्र, रामफल और अंकित को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

महिला हेल्प डेस्क पर पहुंचे दो पक्षों हुआ झगड़ा, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया केस

शहर पुलिस ने नरवाना पंजाबी चौक व फतेहाबाद के चार लोगों के खिलाफ महिला हेल्प डेस्क पर आपस में लड़ाई झगड़ा करने का केस दर्ज किया है। शहर थाना प्रभारी महेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि नरवाना पंजाबी चौक मोहल्ले की एक लड़की फतेहाबाद में शादीशुुदा है। शादी के बाद दोनों पक्षों में मनमुटाव चल रहा था। इसके चलते सोमवार को दोनों पक्षों को महिला हेल्प डेस्क पर बुलाया गया था, लेकिन दोनों पक्षों ने अपना पक्ष रखने की बजाय आपस में लड़ाई झगड़ा करना शुरू कर दिया है। इसमें शहर पुलिस ने अमन व दीपक निवासी पंजाबी चौक मोहल्ला नरवाना, राजकुमार व गौरव निवासी फतेहाबाद के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया गया।

