15 दिन से एसडीएम का पद खाली:1000 के लर्निंग ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस और 800 वाहनों का पंजीकरण अटका

जींद2 घंटे पहले
जींद. सरल केंद्र में काम करवाने के लिए पहुंचे लोग।

लगभग 15 दिन पहले एसडीएम सत्यवान मान के तबादले के बाद से ही यह पद खाली पड़ा है। उनके जाने के बाद लाइसेंस बनाने का काम ठप पड़ा है। उनके स्थान पर कोई अस्थाई व्यवस्था भी न होने से लोगों को वापस जाना पड़ रहा है। जबकि एक हजार लर्निंग व लाइट लाइसेंस के अलावा 800 से अधिक वाहनों का पंजीकरण अटक गया है। सरल केंद्र में ट्रांसपोर्ट से संबंधित सभी काम बंद पड़े हैं। एसडीएम कार्यालय के जरिये लाइट, लर्निंग लाइसेंस के अलावा वाहनों का पंजीकरण की फाइल पास होती है।

एसडीएम से फाइल अप्रूवल करने के बाद उस पर डिजिटल हस्ताक्षर किए जाते हैं। एसडीएम के तबादले के चलते 15 दिन से लाइसेंस व वाहनों के पंजीकरण की फाइल नहीं निकल पा रही है। ये फाइलें सरल केंद्र में जमा होती है। यहां से प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद एसडीएम कार्यालय से अप्रूवल होता और उन्हीं का डिजिटल हस्ताक्षर लगता है।

एसडीएम जीद के अधीन ही जुलाना कस्बा आता है, ऐसे में जुलाना कस्बे से संबंधित काम भी पूरी तरह से प्रभावित हो रहे हैं। लोग सरल केंद्र में अपने लाइसेंस व वाहन पंजीकरण के लिए आते तो हैं, लेकिन यहां गेट पर चस्पा किए गए नोटिस को पढ़कर ही वापस लौट जाते हैं।

प्रतिदिन 100 से 120 लोग ले रहे ट्रेनिंग

रेडक्रास सोसायटी के पास प्रतिदिन 100 से 120 लोग लर्निंग, लाइट लाइसेंस के लिए ऑनलाइन व ऑफलाइन ट्रेनिंग लेते हैं। 15 दिन में से 12 दिन वर्किंग के रहे हैं। ऐसे में जींद, जुलाना के 800 से अधिक लोग लाइसेंस बनने के इंतजार में हैं।

एसडीएम का पद खाली है। इसके लिए सरकार को लिखा गया है। उम्मीद है जल्द ही नियुक्ति हो जाएगी। डॉ. आदित्य दहिया, डीसी, जींद।

