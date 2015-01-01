पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे से भी फैल रहा एड्स:इस साल 10 माह में आए 139 नए केस, नशे से आदी पुरुषों से संक्रमित हुईं कई महिलाएं और उनके बच्चे

जींद3 घंटे पहले
जिले में एड्स रोगियों की संख्या में तेजी से इजाफा हो रहा है। अब जिले में कुल एड्स पीड़िताें की संंख्या 1732 पहुंच गई है। पिछले 10 माह का जिक्र करे तो जिले में 139 लोग एचआईवी पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इसमें बच्चे और महिलाएं भी शामिल हैं। बीते साल के मुकाबले में इस साल ज्यादा मरीज मिले हैं। इसमें अधिकांश नशे के आदी हैं। पिछले साल 110 एचआईवी पॉजिटिव जिले में पाए गए थे।

जिले में इस साल जनवरी से लेकर अक्टूबर तक कुल 139 पॉजिटिव मिले, उनमें पुरुषों की संख्या 86 है, जबकि महिला एचआईवी पॉजिटिव की संख्या 51 है। इसके अलावा एक लड़की व एक लड़का भी इस दौरान एचआईवी पॉजिटिव मिला है। जो लोग एचआईवी पॉजिटिव मिले हैं उनका अब सिविल अस्पताल के एफआईएारटीसी सेंटर से निशुल्क इलाज चल रहा है। करीब दो साल पहले जिले में एड्स पीड़िताें के लिए एफआईएआरटीसी सेंटर खोला गया था। इससे पहले मरीजों को उपचार के लिए पीजीआई रोहतक जाना पड़ता था।

चिकित्सकों के मुताबिक एड्स मरीजों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी होने के कई कारण हो सकते हैं। लेकिन जिले में इस दौरान सबसे बड़ा कारण जो सामने आ रहा है उसमें पुरुषों द्वारा नशे के इंजेक्शन लेना है। जो लोग नशे के इंजेक्शन लेते हैं उन्हें एचआईवी होने का सबसे बड़ा खतरा रहता है। इसके अलावा नशे के इंजेक्शन लेने वाले कई लोगों द्वारा एक ही सिरिंज का बार-बार इस्तेमाल करना है। पुरुषों के एचआईवी पॉजिटिव होने के बाद महिलाएं भी पॉजिटिव हो रही हैं। उसके बाद गर्भवती होने पर बच्चे भी एचआईवी पॉजिटिव हो रहे हैं।

एड्स पीड़िताें की संख्या में लगातार हो रही बढ़ोतरी : डाॅ. लोहान

जिले में एड्स पीड़िताें की संख्या में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है। इस साल अक्टूबर तक जिले में 139 पॉजिटिव मिल चुके हैं और कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 1732 हो गई है। एचआईवी पॉजिटिव होने का बड़ा कारण अनेक लोगों द्वारा इंजेक्टेबल नशा लेना है। ऐसा नशा लेने वाले लोग एक ही सिरिंज का बार-बार इस्तेमाल करते हैं। डाॅ. संदीप लोहान, डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन जींद।

