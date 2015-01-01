पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्माण कार्य:पोल शिफ्टिंग पर खर्च होंगे 17 लाख, नगर परिषद ने मुख्यालय से मांगा बजट

बाल भवन रोड पर सड़क निर्माण के बावजूद बिजली के पोल बीच में खड़े हैं। जब तक पोल शिफ्टिंग का काम नहीं होता, तब तक एक तरफ आवागमन पूरी तरह से बंद हैं। बिजली निगम ने अब पोल शिफ्टिंग के लिए नगर परिषद को बीटी बिल जारी कर दिया है। लगभग 17 लाख रुपए की राशि से यह पोल, ट्रांसफार्मर हटाए जाएंगे। नगर परिषद ने बीटी बिल को मुख्यालय भेज दिया है। मुख्यालय से बीटी बिल मंजूर होने के बाद उसे बिजली निगम के पास जमा करवाया जाएगा। तब बिजली निगम द्वारा पोल शिफ्टिंग का काम शुरू किया जाएगा।

कुछ माह पहले नगर परिषद ने बाल भवन रोड का निर्माण किया था, लेकिन सड़क निर्माण होने के बाद बिजली निगम के पोल सड़क के बीच में आ रहे थे। इसमें कई ट्रांसफार्मर भी हैं, जो सड़क के बीच में हैं। इन्हें सड़क से हटाया जाना है ताकि कोई हादसा न हो सके। लगभग दो माह तक नगर परिषद ने बिजली निगम से बीटी बिल लेने का इंतजार करना पड़ा। अब जाकर बिजली निगम ने नगर परिषद को 17 लाख रुपए का बीटी बिल जारी कर दिया है। नगर परिषद ने भी बजट की डिमांड को लेकर बीटी बिल को मुख्यालय भेज दिया है। बिल आने के बाद भी बिजली निगम द्वारा यहां से पोल और ट्रांसफार्मर शिफ्ट करने का काम किया जाएगा।

बाल भवन रोड को सुंदर बनाने के लिए नगर परिषद द्वारा डिवाइडर के बीच में पेड़ लगाए गए हैं, लेकिन इनकी सुरक्षा के लिए पहले कुछ नहीं किया गया था। अब इन पौधों के आसपास लोहे की ग्रिल लगाई जा रही है ताकि पशु इन पौधों को नहीं खाए। ग्रिल लगा दी गई है। उन्हें पेंट करने के बाद जोड़ा जाएगा।

जल्द राशि जमा कराएंगे

बिजली निगम द्वारा बीटी बिल दे दिया गया है। उसे मंजूरी के लिए मुख्यालय को भेज दिया गया है। राशि आते ही निगम के पास जमा करवा दी जाएगी। भूपेंद्र अहलावत, एमई, नगर परिषद, जींद।

