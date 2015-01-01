पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लूट:ऑटो में सवार महिला की 2 तोले की सोने की चेन चोरी

जींदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ऑटो में अपने घर जा रही 60 वर्षीय महिला की रास्ते में 3-4 महिलाओं ने सोने की चेन चोरी कर दी। चोरी का पता महिला को उस समय पता चला, जब वह घर पहुंची और उसने गले से चेन गायब मिली। उसने इसकी शिकायत पुलिस को दे दी है। पुलिस ने इस मामले में 3-4 अज्ञात महिलाओं के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

कैथल रोड स्थित राजनगर निवासी इंद्रा देवी ने पुलिस में शिकायत दी है कि 12 नवंबर दोपहर को वह बाजार में खरीदारी करने के लिए आई हुई थी। खरीदारी करने के बाद वह एसडी स्कूल मोड के पास उसने अपने घर जाने के लिए ऑटो लिया। इसी दौरान ऑटो में 3-4 महिलाएं भी सवार हो गई। उस समय उसके गले में सोने की चेन थी। उसके बाद वो 3-4 महिलाएं रुपया चौक पर उतर गई।

फिर ऑटो वाला उसको घर छोड़ आया। बीच रास्ते न तो कोई सवारी ऑटो में सवार हुई और न ही कोई अन्य ऑटो में थे। जब वह घर पहुंची तो देखा कि उसके गले में 2 तोले की सोने की चेन गायब थी। उसने आरोप लगाया कि उसकी सोने की चेन उक्त 3-4 महिलाओं ने ही चोरी की है। जांच अधिकारी एचसी प्रदीप कुमार ने बताया कि इस मामले में 3-4 महिलाओं के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें