ठगी:फर्जी एफीडेविट दे लिए 28.80 लाख, 1 साल बाद भी नहीं लौटाए

जींद2 घंटे पहले
गांव मोरखी के निवासी 2019 में बैंक लिमिट भरने के लिए फर्जी शपथ पत्र देकर 28 लाख 80 हजार रुपए ले लिए। एक साल से ज्यादा समय गुजर जाने के बाद भी रुपए वापस नहीं किए। मांगने पर आरोपी ने देने से मना करते हुए जान से मारने की धमकी दी। पिल्लूखेड़ा थाना पुलिस ने आरोपी ढाठरथ गांव के बीरबल के खिलाफ गबन, धोखाधड़ी सहित कई धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज किया है।

पिल्लूखेड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के गांव मोरखी निवासी सतीश ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उसने ढाठरथ गांव के बीरबल के खेत में पेट्रोल पंप लगाया था। 2019 में उन्होंने किन्हीं कारणों से पेट्रोल पंप बेच दिया। इसके बाद बीरबल ने उससे बैंक लिमिट भरने के लिए उससे 28 लाख 80 हजार रुपए मांगे।

तब उसने कहा था कि उसके रुपए आने हैं तो 2-3 दिन में लौटा देगा। उसने बीरबल के बैंक खाते में 28 लाख 80 हजार रुपए का आरटीजीएस करवा दिया। उसने इसका फर्जी एफीडेविट भी तैयार कर दिया। एफीडेविट फर्जी है इसका उसे बाद में पता चला।

इसके बाद काफी समय गुजर गया, लेकिन बीरबल ने उससे ली हुई राशि वापस नहीं लौटाई। जांच अधिकारी एएसआई नीर कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस ने इस मामले में बीरबल को नामजद कर उसके खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज किया है।

